Accenture completes acquisition of Anser Advisory

Por staff

10/08/2023

Accenture has completed the acquisition of Anser Advisory, a Santa Ana, California-based advisory and management company for infrastructure projects in the United States.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

The acquisition enhances Accenture’s ability to help companies and state and local public sector organizations complete large, long-term infrastructure projects more predictably and efficiently—projects that support growth for clients and have a positive impact on communities.



The move – first announced on June 21, 2023 – expands Accenture’s capital project capabilities.

Founded in 1996, and led by Bryan Carruthers, CEO, Anser provides advisory, compliance and management services. It advises owners of capital projects on how to structure, estimate and plan projects, to monitor the work being done, and how to manage and execute all phases of projects. Increasingly, clients are engaging Anser Advisory to help advance decarbonization and clean energy projects in sectors including energy transmission, distribution and storage, sustainability programs and fleet electrification.

Anser Advisory has approximately 1,200 employees across 13 states. Accenture acquired the Anser Advisory brand with its approximately 920 employees working on private sector and state and local public projects. Markon Solutions, a 280-people Anser Advisory subsidiary working with US federal clients, was retained by Sterling Investment Partners and Markon Solutions management.

Source: FinSMEs

See more: The top 10 funniest TikTok trends

See more: Honor hypes foldable-focused IFA appearance

See more. Qualcomm job cuts loom as smartphone woes remain