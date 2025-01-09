Accenture Technology Vision 2025: AI brings new levels of autonomy to business

Por staff

09/01/2025

Accenture released the 25th edition of its research on tech which explores how the future is being shaped by AI-powered autonomy.

As AI diffusion accelerates across the enterprise and society at a rate that is faster than any prior technology, 69% of executives believe it brings new urgency to reinvention and how technology systems and the processes it enables are designed, built and operated. Accenture Technology Vision 2025 also predicts AI will act as a technology development partner, a personal brand ambassador, empower robotic bodies in the physical world, and foster a new symbiotic relationship with people to bring out the best in each other.

The Accenture Technology Vision 2025 explores the potential impact of gen AI as it ripples across multiple dimensions, including technology development, customer experience, the physical world and the workforce:

– Already, gen AI coding assistants are elevating the role of developer to systems engineer, accelerating the democratization of code and digitization of businesses. The rise of custom systems as a result of gen AI assisted software development and the advancement of AI agents is igniting a shift from static application architecture to intention-based framework and agentic systems. As multi-agent systems become more capable, adaptive and personalized, it will inspire greater diffusion through enhanced competence, growing to manage processes and entire functions, from streamlining travel to optimizing inventory.



– Organizations are racing to make AI a new customer touch point but brands will only be able to achieve brand differentiation if the same focus is applied to AI experiences. While 80% of executives worry LLMs and chatbots could give every brand a similar voice, 77% agree brands can solve by proactively building personified AI experiences and injecting distinct brand elements, such as culture, values and voice, into those experiences through its digital brain.



– Generalist robots will emerge over the next decade, bringing more AI autonomy into the physical world. It will be possible for introductory general-purpose robots to become specialist robots, learning new tasks very quickly.



– People and AI are defining a virtuous learning loop: where the more people use AI, the more it improves, and the more people want to use it. Unlike conventional automation, which yielded one-time benefits, this new age of AI can enhance and advance its skills over time, improving its value to the individuals using it and the organization as a whole.

Source: VCWire

See more: ChatMatch: A game-changer in the random video chat industry

See more: Ultrahuman unveils Rare, the world’s first luxury smart ring at CES 2025

See more: NJ FAST powered by Plug and Play graduates 14 startups in its inaugural program