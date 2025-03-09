Across raises $41M in funding
Across, an Ethereum interoperability startup, raised $41M in funding.
The round was led Paradigm, with participation from Bain Capital Crypto, Coinbase Ventures, Multicoin Capital, and Sina Habinian.
This company intends to use the funds to accelerate:
- Technical advancements in crosschain intent execution
- Continuous improvement of its core bridging infrastructure
- Deeper integrations across the ecosystem to expand crosschain capabilities.
Across is an interoperability protocol that enables users to start crosschain transactions — swapping tokens or depositing assets — via a unique request. The system, which recently integrated with major platforms, including Kraken’s Ink, Sony’s Soneium, and Hyperliquid, manages asset transfers and smart contract interactions to simplify crosschain movement.
Source: FinSMEs
See more. Telefónica advances public Cloud exploration for Cloud RAN with AWS and Nokia
See more. MWC 2025: Huawei Li Peng: Maximizing 5G network value in the age of AI
See more: Humanoid robots poised to enter the home