Across raises $41M in funding

09/03/2025

Across, an Ethereum interoperability startup, raised $41M in funding.

The round was led Paradigm, with participation from Bain Capital Crypto, Coinbase Ventures, Multicoin Capital, and Sina Habinian.

This company intends to use the funds to accelerate:

Technical advancements in crosschain intent execution

Continuous improvement of its core bridging infrastructure

Deeper integrations across the ecosystem to expand crosschain capabilities.

Across is an interoperability protocol that enables users to start crosschain transactions — swapping tokens or depositing assets — via a unique request. The system, which recently integrated with major platforms, including Kraken’s Ink, Sony’s Soneium, and Hyperliquid, manages asset transfers and smart contract interactions to simplify crosschain movement.

Source: FinSMEs

