Across raises $41M in funding

Across, an Ethereum interoperability startup, raised $41M in funding.

The round was led Paradigm, with participation from Bain Capital Crypto, Coinbase Ventures, Multicoin Capital, and Sina Habinian.

This company intends to use the funds to accelerate:

  • Technical advancements in crosschain intent execution
  • Continuous improvement of its core bridging infrastructure
  • Deeper integrations across the ecosystem to expand crosschain capabilities.

Across is an interoperability protocol that enables users to start crosschain transactions — swapping tokens or depositing assets — via a unique request. The system, which recently integrated with major platforms, including Kraken’s Ink, Sony’s Soneium, and Hyperliquid, manages asset transfers and smart contract interactions to simplify crosschain movement.

Source: FinSMEs

See more. Telefónica advances public Cloud exploration for Cloud RAN with AWS and Nokia

See more. MWC 2025: Huawei Li Peng: Maximizing 5G network value in the age of AI

See more: Humanoid robots poised to enter the home

Tags: