Adapting to a thirsty future: Sustainable water solutions for Georgia’s agriculture

26/03/2025

Georgia’s landscape is shaped by glacier-fed rivers, fertile valleys, and freshwater sources supporting a range of plants and animals. Yet, beneath this well-endowed environment, the country’s water security is rapidly declining.

Shifts in the country’s water cycle are leading to more extreme floods, intense droughts, and adding to the uncertainty for agriculture, the environment and rural communities.

Without action, these trends could threaten food security, disrupt livelihoods, and deepen water-related conflicts.

At first glance, water availability should not be a problem for the country. With its mountainous terrain, heavy snowfall, and glacier-fed rivers, Georgia water resources should be plentiful. However, water availability is unevenly distributed across seasons and within the country.

In West Georgia, low-lying agricultural areas often struggle with flooding and poor drainage, making it difficult to manage excess water. Meanwhile, East Georgia, home to key agricultural zones, faces prolonged dry periods, forcing farmers to increasingly rely on irrigation as water availability becomes less predictable.

Many of Georgia’s small and medium-sized reservoirs, which play a crucial role in managing seasonal water supply, are aging and in need of modernization. Without investments in improved water use efficiency and suitable storage – which can include small-scale rainwater harvesting ponds – the country will struggle to buffer against environmental impacts.

Georgia’s traditional water management systems were not designed for this level of variability. Periods of excess water are followed by acute shortages, leaving farmers, ecosystems, rural communities, and infrastructure increasingly vulnerable.

Glaciers in the Caucasus Mountains have long served as natural water reservoirs, storing precipitation in winter and gradually releasing meltwater during dry summer months. This system has historically sustained stable river flows, supporting agriculture, hydropower, and drinking water supplies.

Rising temperatures, however, are accelerating glacial retreat, and the impacts are already being felt. Glacier melt has temporarily increased water availability in some areas of the country. But over time, as glaciers shrink and disappear, summer water supplies will decline significantly, increasing the risk of severe droughts.

The loss of glacier-fed river flow will also reduce groundwater recharge, further straining rural drinking water sources and agricultural wells.

Time is running out for Georgia’s water security. Without glaciers acting as a buffer, water availability will become less predictable, more seasonal, and increasingly difficult to manage.

Georgia’s sustainable and secure water future depends on bold action and innovative solutions.

Agriculture is the backbone of Georgia’s rural economy, but its future is tied to water availability. Farmers are already struggling to adapt to unpredictable weather patterns.

Delayed rainfall and droughts are disrupting planting cycles, reducing crop yields and rural incomes. Flooding and landslides—exacerbated by extreme rainfall—are damaging farmlands, rural infrastructure and eroding topsoil, sometimes even cutting off communities and disrupting food production and supply. And shifting seasonal water availability puts additional strain on irrigation systems, many of which are already inefficient or in disrepair.

The reliability of water for irrigation is no longer guaranteed, making traditional farming methods increasingly unsustainable. Without interventions, the long-term food security and economic stability of Georgia’s agricultural sector will be in jeopardy.

Georgia cannot solve its water crisis through infrastructure alone. The country needs a holistic approach—one that integrates water management, rural development, and adaptation into a comprehensive strategy. The following actions should be taken.

Build Water Resilience Beyond Irrigation. Modernizing irrigation and drainage systems is crucial, but it must be paired with broader rural development efforts that create economic opportunities beyond farming. Investing in resilient agriculture practices can reduce water dependence while improving farm productivity.

Improve Natural Water Retention and Water Storage. With glacier-fed rivers becoming less reliable, multipurpose water storage—including reservoirs, wetlands, and groundwater recharge—will be essential for year-round water availability. Better watershed management can slow land degradation and protect water supplies from pollution and overuse.

Strengthen Community-Led Water Governance. Rural communities must be empowered to manage local water resources, ensuring equitable distribution and resilience. Water user associations and cooperative management models can help align rural development with sustainable water use.

Enhance Data-Driven Decision Making for Water Security. Access to real-time water data and predictive analytics can improve water resource planning, allowing policymakers and farmers to anticipate shortages and adapt irrigation schedules. Strengthening monitoring systems that track water availability, consumption patterns, and other risks will be critical in designing long-term solutions.

Georgia’s sustainable and secure water future depends on bold action and innovative solutions. By strengthening water security and resilience, Georgia can protect livelihoods, sustain agriculture, and build a more stable future—before risks escalate into crises. The challenges are multifold —but so are the opportunities to act.

Source: WEF

