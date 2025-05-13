Adopt AI raises $6m to transform Apps to Agents

Adopt AI (https://www.adopt.ai/), an Agentic AI company, today announced the launch of its innovative platform that empowers applications with intelligent agent capabilities, signaling the death of excessive clicking and the rise of conversational interaction. Adopt AI is reshaping how users engage with software by automating workflows and executing complex actions through natural language commands, redefining the way businesses build interfaces for their applications.

This vision is backed by a $6 million seed funding round, led by Elevation Capital, with support from Foster Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures, Darkmode Ventures, and notable angel investors. The funding underscores the significant potential of Adopt AI’s agent experience solution to disrupt the market.

Founded by Deepak Anchala, Rahul Bhattacharya, and Anirudh Badam, Adopt AI is emerging from stealth mode with a platform designed to enable applications to instantly deliver an agentic experience to their end users.

Deepak and Rahul, former co-founders of Slintel, a sales intelligence platform, have a proven track record in building successful ventures. Their previous venture, Slintel, raised $25M from top investors, scaled to 100+ employees and over 300 customers before being acquired in 2021 by 6sense.

Adopt has assembled an accomplished team of AI engineers from industry leaders such as Microsoft and Google. Anirudh Badam, Chief AI Officer, brings more than a decade of AI/ML expertise from Microsoft’s Seattle headquarters, while Vijay Sagar, a founding AI engineer, spent a decade at Google’s Silicon Valley office developing machine learning models.

We are at a pivotal moment in how software is built and experienced,” said Deepak Anchala, Founder and CEO of Adopt AI. “For too long, users have had to adjust to the rigid workflows of applications. Adopt AI shifts this by enabling B2B and consumer applications with complex workflows to evolve into intelligent agents without the need to re-architect the stack. Our platform integrates with existing applications, transforms them into agent-driven experiences, and ensures users can take actions with natural language—boosting retention and driving engagement, while providing companies full control over the underlying AI technology.

“Adopt AI is at the forefront of a transformative shift in how applications engage with users” stated Krishna Mehra, Partner, Elevation Capital. “Their innovative approach to empowering applications with intelligent AI agents has the potential to redefine user experiences across industries. We are excited to support a team that is not only building the future of AI-powered interactions but also delivering tangible value to businesses today.”

Adopt AI’s solution streamlines the creation and deployment of AI agents for applications, offering businesses a no-code solution that accelerates agent creation and deployment while reducing costs. Key features include:

Agent Builder :A no-code builder that helps companies build, launch and monitor the agent experience for their application instantly by automatically learning the application and automagically generating actions.

:A no-code builder that helps companies build, launch and monitor the agent experience for their application instantly by automatically learning the application and automagically generating actions. Agent Experience: An AI-powered conversational interface that offers flexible embedding capabilities, both within and external to the application, and can execute actions via natural language, providing users with a more intuitive and efficient way to accomplish their tasks.

The announcement coincides with the launch of Adopt AI’s Early Access Program, offering businesses the opportunity to pilot the solution and collaborate closely with the Adopt AI team.

Early Access Program Quotes:

‘We’re entering a new era where software adapts to human language, not the other way around. Point-and-click interfaces will give way to natural conversations — through text or voice. Adopt provides the tools to accelerate that transformation.’ – Viral, Cofounder and CTO, 6sense

“As the industry accelerates towards agentic AI, Adopt AI stands out as a highly promising platform. Adopt AI has the potential to be a game-changer in how organizations approach intelligent workflow automation and multi-step task orchestration. Its approach is forward-thinking and well-aligned with where the future of enterprise AI is headed” – Neel Mehta, Senior Product Manager, Zuora

“Adopt AI provides the tools and flexibility needed to build agentic solutions quickly and effectively, giving companies a significant advantage in streamlining their operations.” – Pushpak Teja, Senior Product Strategy Manager at Moengage

“Adopt has fundamentally changed how we think about building our product. It gave us a faster go-to-market, complete control over AI behavior, and exponential coverage of actions across our product without needing to rebuild anything. It fits right into our existing infrastructure, brings discipline to how we design APIs, and lets us focus on core product development while Adopt handles the AI heavy lifting. This is how modern products should think about agentifying their platforms.” – Ajay Vardhan, CTO & Co-Founder Spendflo

