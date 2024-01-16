Adoption of wearable biosensors is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034

The global market for wearable biosensors is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$31,648.8 million by 2024, exhibiting a robust growth trajectory with a projected 7.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through 2034. Forecasts indicate that the market is poised to achieve a valuation of US$66,235.1 million by 2034.

The escalating number of hospital admissions has underscored the imperative for continuous health monitoring. Wearable biosensors have emerged as indispensable tools, addressing the growing demand for monitoring critical parameters such as blood glucose levels, heart rate, and skin temperature. By enabling real-time monitoring of vital signs, these devices empower medical professionals to enhance health surveillance and respond promptly to emergencies.

The adoption of wearable biosensors is driven by diverse factors, including the rising patient influx into healthcare facilities. Complications related to infant health and the prevalence of chronic diseases are among the factors necessitating the widespread use of wearable biosensors. Furthermore, the expanding global geriatric population constitutes a significant driver for the growth of the wearable biosensor market.

A key advantage offered by wearable biosensors is their remote monitoring capability. The issue of hospital over-admittance, coupled with the challenge of continuous patient monitoring, has led to an increasing reliance on wearable biosensors for home-based patient monitoring. A noteworthy study published in 2023 highlighted the ability of wearable biosensors to detect signs of aggression in individuals with autism, showcasing the versatility and potential applications of these devices beyond traditional health monitoring.

“Other than the healthcare industry, there are several sectors where wearable biosensors are being used; this includes food & beverage and environmental. Moreover, advancement in medical wearable biosensors to set new horizons for accuracy may present opportunities for industry experts.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· The global wearable biosensors market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034.

· The East Asia wearable biosensors market is projected to grow at a rate of 7.9% from 2024 to 2034.

· The wearable biosensors industry is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% in Japan over the forecast period.

· The wearable biosensors industry in Canada is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034.

· Based on product, wearable electrochemical biosensors lead the market, with an expected market share of 23.7% in 2024.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report:

· Molex LLC

· TDK Corporation

· VitalConnect

· Huawei Technologies

· Robert Bosch GmbH

· Panasonic Corporation

· TE Connectivity

· Texas Instruments Incorporated

· Infineon Technologies AG

· Zimmer & Peacock AS

· Withings SA

· Broadcom

· Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Country-wise Insights

In the realm of wearable biosensors, the prevailing type is the wearable electrochemical biosensor. Projections for 2024 indicate that these sensors will constitute 23.7% of the market share among products. Following closely behind are other variants of wearable biosensors—such as optical, piezoelectric, and thermal—which are anticipated to capture around 21.8% of the market by 2024.

In a surprising turn, miscellaneous applications take the lead in the usage segment. For 2024, the utilization of wearable biosensors beyond traditional realms like healthcare, medical, environmental monitoring, military & defense, and food and agriculture is projected to command a significant 25.4% share. Healthcare and medical purposes trail as the second most prominent segment, expected to occupy around 22.7% of the market in 2024.

