Advantages of ‘buying’ a passport of Saint Lucia

Por staff

08/05/2024

If you are looking for a country where you could ‘buy’ second citizenship, St Lucia should certainly be among the options to consider. It is a tropical paradise in the Caribbean and no other country ‘sells’ its citizenship to foreigners at a lower price.

Without doubt, you will have to go through strict due diligence checks when applying for economic citizenship of St Lucia. The checks can take considerable time and you will have to cover their cost but you should not be annoyed at this fact. You should realize that the international community is pressuring St Lucia and other countries that administer economic citizenship programs. The reason for this pressure is also quite understandable: St Lucia issues passports to foreigners that give them visa-free access to Europe and the UK. Who would want a criminal to have visa-free access to Europe and Great Britain? Nobody would. Thus, St Lucian authorities have to scrutinize the biography of each adult applicant for its citizenship to make sure that he or she does not have any criminal past. Besides, the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Unit officers have to make sure that the investment capital comes only from legal and transparent sources.

Reasons why you should consider acquiring citizenship of St Lucia

– Visa-free travel : catch a plane to Europe, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong and 141 more countries without having to apply for visas. Visa-free agreements change overtime by St Lucia tries to be friendly with everybody.

Visiting St Lucia is not necessary but highly recommendable: the island is fascinating.

Due diligence checks are allied to all adult applicants for St Lucian citizenship. The country takes good care of its international reputation. Besides, an application for citizenship of St Lucia can be filed only via a licensed immigration agent.

Tax benefits : St Lucia does not tax incomes made in other countries. Non-residents of the country pay no taxes at all. Besides, you can use your St Lucian passport to request legal residence in almost any Caribbean country.

Citizenship for your heirs . When 'buying' citizenship of St Lucia, you are also 'buying' it for your unborn children. They will be born St Lucians!

Fast application processing : Applications for citizenship are processed within 2 to 6 months in St Lucia.

Family applications are welcome: you can add dependent children of up to 25 and dependent parents above 65 to a family application for St Lucian citizenship.

It will be interesting to note that citizenship-by-investment programs are sometimes referred to as ‘golden passport programs’. The fact is, however, that the passport of St Lucia is not of golden color: it’s blue. Passports of economic citizens of St Lucia are in no way different from passports of native-born St Lucians. The former group of citizens has equal rights with the latter group including the right to elect and be elected.

How can you get a blue passport of St Lucia?

Obviously, your application for citizenship has to be approved before you can get a passport of St Lucia. They used to send passports with couriers before but not any longer. You will have to pick your passport in person. You can do it in Castries, the capital of St Lucia (which we recommend again) or at a foreign diplomatic mission of the country.

Requirements for candidates for St Lucian citizenship

Candidates for St Lucian citizenship have to meet the following requirements:

– They have to be reliable individuals.

– They have to have no criminal past.

– The main applicant has to be over 18 (underage children can be added to a family application, of course).

– They have to pass due diligence tests.

– They have to be able to make an investment in the required amount.

– They have to submit the application documents written in, or translated into, English.

– They have to cover the application processing costs.

Financial routes to citizenship of St Lucia

St Lucia offers several routes to citizenship. Whichever route you choose, you will qualify for a passport of the country.

I. A donation to the National Economic Fund

The National Economic Fund (NEF) was created in 2015 in St Lucia. It serves the purpose of accumulating donations from foreign nationals wishing to obtain citizenship of St Lucia. The money is used for various projects in the country that have high social significance. By making a donation to the NEF, you will be doing good to the people of St Lucia.

II. An investment in Government bonds

St Lucia is the only country in the Caribbean that offers this investment option to foreigners. The exact amount of investment depends on the number of family members in a family application for citizenship of St Lucia. The investor has to hold the bonds in his/ her possession for 5 years.

III. A new investment option: an investment in National Action Bonds

National Action Bonds (NAB) are zero-interest bonds that have been issued as a replacement of special COVID-19 bonds issued earlier. This is a more affordable investment option. Again, the investor has to hold the bonds in his/ her possession for 5 years.

IV. An investment in real estate in St Lucia

If you purchase real property in St Lucia, you can also qualify for citizenship of the country. We must note, however, that this is not the most popular investment option in St Lucia in particular. The development project that you could invest in has to be approved by the Government of the country for citizenship-by-investment purposes. The matter is that there are few Government-approved development projects in St Lucia at the moment.

V. An investment in business venture

You can also invest in an approved corporate project in St Lucia to qualify for citizenship. The business areas include pharmaceutical products, seaports, bridges, roads and highways, research institutes and facilities, agricultural processing plants, specialty restaurants, cruise ports and marinas, and offshore universities. Your investment into a business venture has to create at least 3 new jobs in St Lucia. This financial route to St Lucian citizenship is also not very popular probably because the required investment amount is substantial.

Required investment amounts in St Lucia

– A non-returnable donation to the National Economic Fund

Minimum US$ 100,000

– An investment in a Government-approved development project

Minimum US$ 200,000

– In investment in Government bonds

Minimum US$ 500,000

– New opportunity: an Investment in National Action Bonds

Minimum US$ 300,000

– An investment in a Government approved business project

Minimum US$ 3,500,000

In addition to making a donation or an investment, the foreign applicant for St Lucian citizenship has to cover the application processing costs, including the cost of the due diligence procedures. Besides St Lucia, only Dominica will grant citizenship to a foreigner in exchange for a donation of US$ 100,000. All other countries that ‘sell’ their citizenship charge more.

