Africa Tech Summit Nairobi 2023- fifth edition to connect 1000+ delegates on February 15-16th

Por staff

19/01/2023

Following a sell out Summit in 2022, Africa Tech Summit Nairobi 2023 will again connect tech leaders from the African ecosystem and international players under one roof on Feb. 15-16 2023.

The fifth edition will connect 1000+ delegates, 450+ companies and 150+ speakers across three Summits. Network with key stakeholders including tech corporates, mobile leaders, fintech’s, DeFi & crypto ventures, investors, start-ups, regulators and industry stakeholders driving business and investment forward.

Africa Tech Summit Nairobi 2023 will feature multiple sessions, across three deep dive summit tracks delivering a cross-sectional view of technology advances and opportunities from across the continent. An array of keynotes, fireside chats, panels and breakout sessions from tech leaders, corporates, entrepreneurs and investors will be complimented with quality networking time.

Whether it's tech leaders such as Microsoft, Google, Meta or international partners such as IFC, London Stock Exchange, Celo or Stellar – Africa Tech Summit is "the" trusted African tech conference that delivers for partners.

Africa Tech Summit Nairobi attracts over 850+ key stakeholders across the African tech ecosystem and international players under one roof.

Source: Apps Africa