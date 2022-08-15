African startups can apply to scale their impact on WhatsApp

Applications have opened for the Chat for Impact Accelerator, which offers social change organisations access to US$500,000 in funding and additional support to scale their impact on WhatsApp.

Enterprises focused on social change across the globe are invited to apply for the 2022 edition of the accelerator, which will provide financial assistance, mentorship and support to build a WhatsApp messaging service to scale their impact.

The programme will see 100 organisations take part in one of 10 online Chat for Impact bootcamps that will focus on different regions and areas of social impact. Each of these organisations will be provided with support and services to onboard, design and launch a Chat service on WhatsApp.

Up to 20 organisations will then be selected to receive US$25,000 financial support and join the six-week online Chat for Impact Accelerator in October, receiving dedicated mentorship to enable them to further develop and scale their WhatsApp service for social change.

The programme culminates in the 2022 Chat for Impact Summit, where the chosen accelerator participants will present and demo their WhatsApp chat service during the event.

“We’re thrilled to continue Chat for Impact, in partnership with Praekelt.org and Turn.io, to support and advance the work of social impact organisations across the globe,” said Ben Supple, head of civic engagement for WhatsApp at Meta. “The accelerator is an exciting opportunity to dig in with a select number of organisations to scale the reach and impact of their WhatsApp service. We look forward to seeing what these organizations create and the impact they are able to achieve.”

