African startups invited to apply for FT x Cardano Blockchain Challenge

Por staff

06/05/2022

The FT x Cardano Blockchain Challenge is a collaboration between Cardano’s Project Catalyst, a community and group of experiments focused on self-governance to grow the Cardano blockchain; Seedstars, a Switzerland-based group with the mission to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship; and Financial Times, one of the world’s leading business news organisations.

The goal is to identify and invest in ventures around the globe with the potential to become high-growth companies as well as support entrepreneurs that are building or aim to build blockchain solutions based on the Cardano public blockchain platform. Participants will receive access to the right tools and methods to gain traction and scale their blockchain solutions.

See more: Cryptoeconomy: Uganda leans on Temtum Group for CBDC rollout

Fifty startups will be selected for a three-day bootcamp, where 24 shortlisted entrepreneurs will be chosen to participate in a follow-up acceleration programme. A global winner will be short-tracked to the Seedstars International Investor Fund. Interested applicants can sign up before May 31 here.

“Developments in the blockchain and Web3 space are something that our team is excitedly watching unfold. To take part in supporting all the possibilities and innovations that blockchain enables, our team is thrilled to launch the FT x Cardano Blockchain Challenge,” said Alisee de Tonnac, co-CEO and co-founder of Seedstars.

Source: Disrupt Africa