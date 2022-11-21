African tech leaders and investors connect at London Stock Exchange for the 6th Africa Tech Summit London

Por staff

21/11/2022

African tech leaders, corporates and investors will connect at the London Stock Exchange for the sixth edition of Africa Tech Summit London(ATS), taking place on November 24th.

The annual Summit will share insights from leading industry players including; London Stock Exchange, DLA Piper, Alerzo, Deimos, Niji Oni & Co., Cellulant, Paystack, GIZ, Smile Identity, Verto, Flex Finance, AWS Startups, DPI Innovation Fund, Celo Foundation, Magmatech, Polygon Technology, InVhestia Africa Limited, Workpay, Viridian, Pennee Technologies, Bloomberg, Affinity, TechCrunch, QoreID, Boomi, Wimbart, Zenith Chain, FezDeliveryCo., Arinifu Technologies, Digital Mobile Africa, Farmspeak Technology Limited, Afri-Farmers Market, Mozare3, ePoultry, Patricia, Jabu, and Kwik Basket.

“We are delighted to be back at London Stock Exchange for the sixth edition of Africa Tech Summit London after another bumper year of activity and investment across the continent. This year we are delighted to welcome so many exciting new ventures alongside investors and partners in London” shared Andrew Fassnidge, Founder of ATS.

The Summit will connect African innovators, investors, and corporates while unpacking the latest insights from across the continent on investment, payments, Web3, digital identity, cross-border trade, agtech, ecommerce, cloud, foodtech, scaling and provides networking opportunities to do business and drive investment forward over the ATS dinner.

Source: Apps Africa