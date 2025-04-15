Agonalea Games raises $2M in seed funding

15/04/2025

Agonalea Games, a Buenos Aires, Argentina-based mobile gaming studio, raised $2m in seed funding.

Mika Games made the investment.

The studio will use the funding to further develop and publish its free-to-play hybrid-casual tower defense game Punko.io.

Founded in 2018 by Pedro Aira, former Product Manager at Sensor Tower, and Vanina Fregoti, former Project Manager at Pixowl, Agonalea Games is a studio dedicated to creating hybrid sub-genre-defining mobile games that evoke childlike wonder, spark joy, and foster meaningful connections between players of all ages. With over seven years of game development expertise, the team has built a portfolio of eight original games, contributed to more than 20 titles, and launched over 100 seasonal events and LiveOps campaigns.

Punko.io integrates key mechanics from mobile hits, like Clash Royale and Archero — plus the best elements of Plants vs. Zombies. The mix is already delivering results — starting with an above-market retention rate, which is on par with hit titles like Candy Сrush Saga and Brawl Stars.

