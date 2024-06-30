AI aiding cybersecurity

30/06/2024

About a month ago, Trinidad and Tobago’s cybersecurity resilience was boosted when the Overwatch Cyber Fusion Centre was launched at the Brix Autograph Collection in St. Ann’s.

At that launch, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley called cybersecurity a collective responsibility.

Emmanuel Oscar, senior manager for systems engineering at Fortinet for the Caribbean, agrees.

He told the Business Guardian that Overwatch’s creation was a much-needed step in changing the attitude toward cybersecurityin the region.

“Fortinet is a leader in the cybersecurity space. It was founded more than 20 years ago. And we are the driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of network and in security, securing people, devices and data everywhere, and that’s our mission in global cybersecurity company,” said Oscar.

In those 20 years, Oscar admitted it took some time to see the Caribbean mature about cybersecurity, but he has seen recent positive developments.

“I was fortunate enough to have met the Honourable Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during the launch of Overwatch, which is the cyber-Caribbean security operation centre by Precision, who we also partner with and that’s also part of the coordinated commitment,” he said.

Oscar was recently in Trinidad to present at Fortinet’s “Developing a cyber-Resilience strategy using AI-powered platforms” event.

He explained at those events and in an interview that AI has taken up a pertinent role in cybersecurity.

“What we’ve seen in the Latin America/Caribbean market is that the threat landscape is forever increasing. We see the number of threats year over year has augmented, and Fortinet has been a pioneer in AI innovation within cybersecurity for more than more than a decade, in which AI has been the backbone of security and threat intelligence services for Fortinet,” Oscar said.

“By leveraging technologies, such as machine learning, and artificial intelligence, organisations can stay ahead of attackers and proactively monitor and analyse cyberthreats, helping identify vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. That in turn allows for timely implementation and remediation measures against potential intrusions in threat, thereby addressing the rise of cyberthreats within the Latin America and the Caribbean market,” said Oscar.

There has been some precedent in terms of AI aiding in preventing major damage in terms of cyberattacks.

Last month, Mastercard confirmed that it was using generative AI to double the speed at which it can detect potentially compromised cards, further protecting cardholders and securing the ecosystem.

Mastercard said the technology works by scanning card transaction data at faster rates than before. As a result, Mastercard alerts banks faster and with greater accuracy when a card is likely to have been compromised.

Mastercard said, “The card can then be blocked and reissued. Attempted transactions on the compromised card can be continuously monitored to mitigate fraud and enhance cybersecurity, further instilling trust.”

Oscar however warned that the need to adopt AI as an aid was crucial as likely fraudsters were already trying to use technology to help them commit crimes.

“AI is trending and that’s the buzzword it’s a technology we have to face and embrace it. AI is reshaping the way network security is operated and IT professionals support it because of the speed at which we’re able to identify, detect and respond to different incidents. AI technologies have become an increasingly integral part of cybersecurity and as we in the Caribbean go through digital transformation, we have to embrace AI to help foster an environment where AI will allow us to do more with less at a faster rate because the bad guys themselves are leveraging AI as well to do their misdeeds,” Oscar said.

Latin America and the Caribbean have seen millions of cyberattacks in recent years, with T&T businesses falling victim to significant cyber attacks in the past two years with Massy, TSTT and Pricesmart among the notable victims.

Oscar said this has only reinforced the need for companies like Fortinet to push to educate the public on various measures to protect themselves from these threats, especially in T&T where the government has begun a digitalisation push.

“As the cyberthreat landscape intensified, we look at the average of less than five days for publicly disclosed vulnerabilities to be exploited by cyberthreats, so we collaborate. It is a collaboration with high profile and well-respected organisations across the public, private sector and academia, which is a critical aspect of the Fortinet commitment to improving cyberresilience in Trinidad and Tobago,” said Oscar, “Now this allows Trinidad and Tobago to benefit from innovations such as AI and the latest threat intelligence to stay ahead of the ever-changing threat landscape. “

Oscar explained Fortinet has 10 experts currently aiding T&T with its efforts.

“We focus on the business but also there’s a role government needs to play. What we do within Trinidad and Tobago— is that as you progress through your digital transformation, which is every citizen within Trinidad and Tobago—is to collaborate with working groups, partnerships with business and governments to collect, enhance, protect and assist in the fight against (cyberattacks) and understand the impact of cyberthreats. So this collaboration includes education, working with governments and helping the regular layman understand the role and impact that cybersecurity plays.”

At Amcham T&T’s annual meeting earlier this month, country manager of G4S Secure Solutions Trinidad, James Devers, also acknowledged the need for greater impetus on cybersecurity.

He said then, “Collaboration to ensure that cybersecurity is critical because data is valuable. They say data is more valuable than money. So having a robust cybersecurity system in any organisation or any business is critical. We’ve seen instances in Trinidad and Tobago where cyberattacks have brought down major organisations within the country and so the IT professionals in any organisation have to be laser-focused on ensuring that their cybersecurity infrastructure is there and can mitigate. It can’t be prevented because unfortunately, the hackers are always working to try and figure out ways of breaking into systems”

Devers called for a culture change with regard to cybersecurity, but Oscar is of the belief that Trinidad and Tobago is making that shift.

“If you look at the reports from OAS, many countries within the Caribbean have the cybersecurity maturity, which is in the early stages, but when we look at the initiatives that are happening in Trinidad and Tobago, it’s very promising. The movement is in the right direction to help the citizens understand the impact of cybersecurity and more importantly, the government understands the importance of cyber of the impact of cybersecurity because at the end of the day, it’s about the way we work, we live and play, the way you go to school,” said Oscar.

As for those who still hold out concern that AI may be a double-edged sword, Oscar urged them to look at the good that can be done, and not just in cybersecurity.

“Like any other technology or any new technology, there’s going to be some doubts about its uses, but rest assured what we can do is to educate our citizens globally. AI has a lot of potential and benefits in terms of medical, education, you name it. Also in cybersecurity, the bad guys are using it as well. They are also leveraging AI as well for their misdeeds. But overall, the benefits of AI when it comes to education, and healthcare is huge. It’s a huge, huge market,” he said.

