AI at Davos 2024: Rolling coverage and what to know

17/01/2024

If you’d never considered artificial intelligence’s impact on your life, 2023 was probably the year that changed that.

From jobs to skills, and regulations and governance, AI permeated conversations like never before.

The impact it will have on jobs is on the radar of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which has just released its Staff Discussion Note Gen-AI: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work.

It finds almost 40% of employment globally is exposed to AI, which rises to 60% in advanced economies. Among workers, those that are college-educated and women are more exposed to AI, but also more likely to reap the benefits, while strong productivity gains could boost growth and wages.

Countries around the world have been exploring regulation and governance around AI, including the European Union, where a draft deal on AI rules was agreed in December.

We also held our own AI Governance Summit, in response to rising concerns about the technology’s impact, released a set of recommendations, and explored the impact of AI and large language models on jobs.

As we look ahead to 2024 at Davos, AI as a driving force is one of our four key themes. Below, we’ll keep you up to date on what to watch, read and look out for.

Speakers from government and business discussed the implications of generative AI following its rapid emergence in 2023, and how we can manage the risks.

But there was also a strong focus on how much it could boost productivity and its possible applications, with Senator Mike Rounds, from South Dakota, US, believing it can transform healthcare.

Gen AI is advancing rapidly, but what is the latest research and development in the field and what future opportunities will the technology offer?

“AI can solve really hard, aspirational problems, that people maybe are not capable of solving” such as health, agriculture and climate change, said Daphne Koller, Founder and CEO at Insitro Inc.

“We’re not done with scaling [LLMs], we still need to push up,” said Aiden Gomez, Co-founder and CEO of Cohere Inc.

We need to bridge the gap between AI’s potential and its practical application. How can we ensure equal access to the technology?

“AI will not rescue the SDGs,” said Amandeep Singh Gill, the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology.

Rwanda’s Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, said AI was more of an opportunity than a challenge for the Global South but digital literacy and the cost of devices need to be addressed.

Thinking through Augmentation 17 January 09:00 CET

Much of the potential of AI hinges on its use in the workplace. This session brings together the chief executives of Deloitte, Sanofi, L’Oréal, and Exponential View, to explore the most likely scenarios for jobs and productivity.Emerging technology has the potential to have a significant impact on jobs.

Image: World Economic Forum

360° on AI Regulations 17 January 13:15 CET

Brad Smith, Microsoft President, joins this session to discuss the future of AI governance.

Ethics in the Age of AI 17 January 15:00 CET

AI poses significant ethical questions, in this session we’ll explore the impact of technological advances on what it means to be human with philosopher Michael Sandel.

Education Meets AI 18 January 09:00 CET

AI has the potential to change education and the way we learn. Leaders from government and business will explore how we can adapt and adjust to take advantage.AGENDA

Will copyright law enable or inhibit generative AI?

Gen AI: Boon or Bane for Creativity?18 January 10:15 CET

Generative AI presents a future where creativity and technology are more closely linked than ever before. Neal Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of YouTube, joins us to explore what might come next.

Technology in a Turbulent World 18 January 11:00 CET

As technology plays an ever bigger role in our daily lives, questions of safety, trust and human interaction become increasingly important. Leading figures from business and government join us to discuss.

Hard Power of AI 18 January 17:30 CET

In this session, featuring Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, and Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the IMF, we’ll explore the impact of AI on geopolitics.

The latest Global Risks Report highlighted some of the risks associated with AI. Image: World Economic Forum

Reports to read on AI and technology

The latest Global Cybersecurity Outlook warns about the threat to cyber resilient from emerging technologies, such as generative AI.

Global Lighthouse Network: Adopting AI at Speed and Scale

This whitepaper explores the impact of machine learning on manufacturing through the lens of the Global Lighthouse Network’s 153 Lighthouses.

Jobs of Tomorrow: Large Language Models and Jobs – A Business Toolkit

How can businesses respond to the changes brought about by large language models on jobs? This white paper, produced in collaboration with Accenture, offers a toolkit for businesses to help their workforces reskill, adapt and take advantage of the potential of the technology.

Views from the Manufacturing Front Line: Workers’ Insights on How to Introduce New Technology

Technology is evolving rapidly, and companies, particularly in the manufacturing sector must master the art of introducing emerging technologies to the shop floor. This report, a collaboration with University of Cambridge and constituent members of the Manufacturing Workers of the Future initiative, looks at how technology can be integrated in a long-term, sustainable, human-centric and effective way.

Patient-First Health with Generative AI: Reshaping the Care Experience

How can generative AI help improve healthcare? This whitepaper explores six case studies where companies and institutions are making the promise a reality.

Initiatives and events to know about

AI Governance Alliance

The AI Governance Alliance brings together leaders from across industry, government, academia and civil society to champion responsible global design and release of transparent and inclusive AI systems.

Innovator Communities

The Forum’s Innovator Communities exist to establish relationships with the world’s leading start-ups, some of which will be tomorrow’s big players, and to engage them in the Forum’s work, sharing their insights and, importantly, solutions to global issues we’re all facing. The community is comprised of 3 sub-networks: Technology Pioneers; Global Innovators; and Unicorns.

Source: WEF

