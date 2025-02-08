Ai Everything Global 2025: Global AI breakthroughs take centre stage in Dubai as big tech and startups present powerful cross-industry use cases

The AI-driven winds of change transforming societies, industries, and digital economies globally were on full display at Ai Everything GLOBALas Wednesday sawvisitors exclusively experience the most hands-on AI applications ever created by world-leading AI changemakers.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre in association with GITEX GLOBAL, Ai Everything Global is the largest, most provocative AI event of 2025. It runs from February 4-6 across Abu Dhabi and Dubai – welcoming influential stakeholders to address AI industry challenges, enhance cross-continental collaboration, and accelerate AI commercialisation across government, business, society, and core pillar of global economies.

Following an exhilarating opening day in the UAE capital, where a fascinating Ai Everything Global Summit received audience acclaim for tackling current AI dynamics alongside distinguished global leaders, experts, and policymakers; Day 2 switched to Dubai for a highly anticipated Exhibition Showcase.

Live from Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City, across successive days, part one of this must-attend two-day gathering acquainted AI tech supremos and business leaders with the latest cutting-edge solutions, projects, and use cases driving unprecedented global demands for all things AI.

With over 500 international exhibitors showcasing the revolutionary AI research, development, and deployment advancements being driven across digital economies, Ai Everything Global’s ‘Big Winds of Change: It’s AI in Everything’ theme was fully embraced by entire global tech community.

Unveiling the Next Generation of Revolutionary AI Inventions

Amongst the many globally renowned companies exhibiting was the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), Abu Dhabi’s government entity shaping revolutionary technology R&D. Alongside critically acclaimed autonomous mobility prototypes, ATRC showcased the future of agritech robotics by exhibiting its high-capacity autonomous seeding drone – curated to streamline mangrove forest seeding via drone mapping, monitor mangrove system health via remote sensing, and ensure agritech industry growth and sustainability.

Another visionary AI innovator immensely popular with visitors was the Automotive Technology Centre of Galicia (CTAG) as the Spanish automotive and mobility solutions specialist unveiled one of the world’s most advanced AI-driven shuttles. Designed to power a new frontier in autonomous mobility globally, the shuttle will drive sustainable transportation, digital transformation, and decarbonisation in future digital cities and is also a solution ‘for the here and now’. According to CTAG, the shuttle is attracting strong interest from potential investors regionally and internationally, with 12 pilots already rolled out across Spain and Portugal and six more targeted for 2025.

Meanwhile, some of Europe’s most pioneering SMEs illustrated their own quantum leaps in AI innovation. The continent’s next generation of AI powerhouses included Nebius AI of the Netherlands, a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry; and Eviden of France. This cloud, data, and advanced computing leader is supporting clients in building their digital futures – powering AI everywhere through industry-leading solutions including HPC and Enterprise AI.

The World’s Fastest-Rising Startups Emerge on the AI Industry’s Grandest Stage

While Ai Everything Global welcomed capacity crowds for a second consecutive day, Wednesday was momentous for several reasons – including the emergence of the world’s fastest-rising startups. As the most reputable and iconic AI and big tech enterprises attracted substantial visitor numbers at the largest public-private global AI gathering of the year. As, so too did pure AI startups.

With over 250 early-stage international AI companies participating – 70% of which are certified award-winning – the Ai Everything Global Exhibition Showcase was the perfect platform for these top-rated startups to shine.

Booster Robotics of China received enormous praise and plaudits on its first-ever appearance in the UAE. The advanced humanoids creator has experienced a meteoric rise since its establishment in 2023, inventing the Booster T1, which has since gained international attention with its crowning as the ‘fastest free-walk robot’ at the 2024 IEEE-RAS Humanoids Championship.

Chaoyi Li, Head of Globalisation at Booster Robotics, said: “Humanoid robots will be everywhere around the world in the future – this is our vision and ambition,” said. “We want to make humanoids as reliable, affordable, and useful as laptops are today.”

“They can help us everywhere, taking responsibility for many of the tedious, tiresome, repetitive, and potentially dangerous jobs out there; enabling people to be more human rather than robotic,” added Li. “This is why we’re actively uniting with AI developers to deploy multi-functional robots for all kinds of scenarios around the world.”

Another earning admiration and attention was Twinsity. The German startup, accelerated by the European Innovation Council (EIC), Europe’s biggest deep tech investor, revealed all about Twinspect – an AI-powered digital twin platform turning drone data into accurate and efficient infrastructure inspection. Already, Twinsity has been awarded a €2.5 million EIC grant to accelerate AI innovation and has raised €3 million in early-stage VC funding.

Additionally, other acclaimed startups receiving rave reviews included Nigeria’s SaaSPro Health, transforming healthcare and redefining how medical data is captured, analysed, and integrated through real-time speech recognition; and Let’s Scan – SWYGMA, the French company helping parents understand their infant’s needs through AI-powered baby translator decoding cry patterns.

Fascinating Insights from the World’s Leading Voices in AI

Elsewhere on an action-packed Day 2, the World AI Leaders stage welcomed audiences for a deep dive into all things AI led by global experts. Alongside arguments for and against AI regulation, including powerful insights into the future directions of developments and the integration of AI across industries – from energy, education, and finance to healthcare, telecom, and creative economy – panellists also predicted an accelerated emergence of AI agents in 2025.

AI agents are not only poised to automate various processes, but can also gather and synthesise information, marking a transformative shift in productivity and business efficiency. Few experts even went further to claim that we will be able to see a multi-agent ecosystem fast rising, with multiple agents capable of interacting with each other to deliver a particular outcome. Gartner has predicted that by 2028, AI agents could make 15% of decisions.

Shukri Eid, General Manager Gulf, Levant & Pakistan, IBM – UAE, said: “Real breakthrough in productivity can only happen with increased automation – and AI agents are game-changing because you are focusing on the outcome. The AI agent is capable of planning multiple steps and engaging multiple systems through autonomous decision-making – and the real shift in productivity happens when we orchestrate different types of capabilities, flexibility models, and automated assistance whilst weaving AI agents into the fabric of your organisation.”

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, a G42 company, also hailed the AI and automation evolution taking shape, adding: “AI-enabled workflows will help us. We will see the formation of microgrids and enhanced traffic management. We will see domestic management improvements, reduced carbon footprints, and newfound control at levels we ourselves cannot do. With this, little changes will accumulate, translating to positive change as autonomous assistance takes over.”

Ai Everything Global 2025 concludes on Thursday with an unmissable final day agenda locked in at DEC. For more information, please visit aieverythingglobal.com.

