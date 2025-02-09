Ai Everything Global wraps up 2025 edition with sharp debates and ingenious innovations on AI-driven transformation for governments, industries & societies

09/02/2025

After an enthralling series of insight-fuelled debates, thought-provoking discussions, and revolutionary world-first application exhibits, Ai Everything Global 2025 concluded in thrilling fashion in the UAE on Thursday – cementing its status as the ultimate AI innovation hub.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and KAOUN International in association with GITEX GLOBAL, Ai Everything Global is the year’s largest, most provocative AI event. Following an action-packed two days across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the 2025 edition signed off in style to the delight of attendees – receiving critical acclaim for examining cross-continental AI transformation, tectonic market shifts, and the technology’s limitless potential.

Live from Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City, a distinguished line-up of world-leading experts discussed AI’s influence in harmonising technological progress with societal benefit. Across various capacity crowd panels, guest speakers unpacked the importance and complexities surrounding nations’ confining data within their respective borders whilst delivering world-class AI education, training, and career pathways.

Driving Conversations, Defining The Future

Alessio Bagnaresi, Vice President AI – Technology MEA, Oracle, discussed the indispensable value of Sovereign AI for nations, hailing the UAE as a benchmark for countries globally to emulate. He insisted: “Sovereign AI is a non-negotiable strategic imperative. Countries must ensure data sets and algorithms do not contain foreign biases, that they contain the nation’s cultural aspects and understand its heritage, and that they support the knowledge economy. People are the most important asset in any organisation or country – and AI is being harnessed in the UAE to empower citizens and residents, nurture a thriving nation, and drive economic diversification.”

Alongside Sovereign AI, another hot discussion topic surrounded ethical and equitable AI. According to a recent ITU report, one-third of the global population remains offline without internet access – meaning significant barriers must first be overcome en route to a future where AI is accessible for all.

Rima Manna, VP Network Infrastructure Middle East & UAE Country Director at Nokia, said: “AI should be a fundamental human right for everyone. Why? Because there is so much greatness to be harnessed from this technology. This is why we must connect the unconnected and serve the underserved through an ecosystem of like-minded partners that enables AI literacy and cross-border, cross-industry collaboration. This would allow AI to be accessible for all.”

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President Commercial at TECOM Group, also endorsed localisation alongside nationwide education and accessibility. Whilst addressing audiences, he revealed: “The community component of AI is incredibly important. For equitable AI, educational institutes and initiatives are essential alongside a community of like-minded companies within a jurisdiction. Take the UAE, for example. There are various initiatives and training programmes upskilling millions of people. Education is critical, as is localisation. We cannot have one solution for everyone globally – every country should develop AI systems that work for them, with world-class education alongside a thriving ecosystem that facilitates growth, development, and new opportunities from within.”

Unlocking a $15.7 Trillion Opportunity

A pivotal event at a time when AI is transforming industries and is projected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030 (PWC), the World AI Leaders Conference also took centre stage – emphasising the immense value of strategically scaling advanced AI technologies and solutions into operations globally.

With nations globally aiming to drive socio-economic transformation with AI at the forefront, Stephen Burt, Chief Data Officer, Government of Canada, shed light on the Canadian approach to harnessing AI capabilities across the public sector.

He said: “A principled approach that’s human-centred, collaborative, ready, and responsible is how we are conceptualising our vision of AI in the public sector in Canada. We want to be tech-proof and future-proof in the AI space, working with many groups – from the private sector, academia, and research institutes to labour organisations, worker unions, indigenous groups, and others – to ensure that citizens have a stake in what we are putting forward with AI.”

Elsewhere at Ai Everything Global, over 500 AI specialist enterprises and pure AI startups presented the most transformative hands-on use cases ever created. Amongst them was e&, the global telecom and tech leader leveraging AI and strategic partnerships for network optimisation, digital transformation, smart cities, cybersecurity, and business automation.

Amit Gupta, Vice President, AI, Advanced Analytics and CVM at e&, UAE, revealed: “Through e& enterprise, we have implemented more than 200 AI use-cases across industries, focusing on banking, insurance, retail, public sector. In today’s scenario, about 80% use cases are still on traditional AI, and around 15 to 20% on Gen AI. From Gen AI point of view, we are already seeing a lot of value, especially from the customer experience point of view.”

All Roads Lead To Ai Everything Global 2026

As the international AI community reflects on the influence, impact, and success of Ai Everything Global 2025 – held under the theme ‘Big Winds of Change: It’s AI in Everything’ – preparations for 2026 are already well underway.

Hot on the heels of this week’s announcement that Ai Everything Global 2026 will be held exclusively in the UAE capital at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, many of the world’s leading AI enterprises have already announced their participation. Thursday saw Dell Technologies confirm its presence, reaffirming the tech giant’s ongoing commitment to advancing AI innovation amidst unprecedented global digital transformation across industries.

Next year’s edition will be hosted in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) – building on the success of 2025 as industry leaders, innovators, and global investors convene to accelerate AI adoption, the future AI economy, and the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for AI innovation.

