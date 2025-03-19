AI for crypto analysis – New tools at ArbitrageScanner crypto side event

Por staff

19/03/2025

The future of the crypto industry is set to change on April 23, 2025, as ArbitrageScanner prepares to introduce a revolutionary AI-powered crypto analysis tool. This exclusive event will showcase cutting-edge crypto trading and arbitrage solutions, marking a major breakthrough in blockchain technology.

Rumors suggest that AI-driven market analysis and automated trading strategies will be at the core of these innovations—offering features unmatched by any current platform. With no existing alternatives in the market, ArbitrageScanner’s latest technology is expected to transform crypto arbitrage, AI trading, and investment strategies. Stay ahead of the competition—don’t miss this global announcement!

ArbitrageScanner Introduces Cutting-Edge Crypto Assistant

The event will take place in April and will be live streamed to over 15,000 participants. Guests will include professional traders, top investment fund managers, crypto bloggers, representatives from leading exchanges and ArbitrageScanner users.

Thanks to the groundbreaking technologies at the heart of ArbitrageScanner’s tools, the platform has established itself as a leader in on-chain analysis and cryptocurrency arbitrage. However, the new product to be unveiled at the event promises to take crypto market analysis to a whole new level.

According to insiders, this tool will be based on artificial intelligence and will offer

Automatic search and analysis of any cryptocurrency;

Real-time monitoring of all transactions and changes;

API access and widgets, which will allow you to integrate the product into other platforms without having to develop your own solutions.

Rumour has it that the functionality is already being tested and will be launched on the new ascn.ai domain. This means that users will not only be able to analyse the market, but will also be able to monetise this tool by integrating it into their services. Insiders claim that this will be a very powerful project. Through the service, you can do something of your own in a very flexible universal format, for example, automate a process. For example, you have an arbitrage strategy. Here you process the information that you plug into a table of funding, you take data from there about whether there is a discrepancy somewhere in the funding, then you have a bot that goes and checks the prices. If all is well, you get a notification that a good deal has appeared. You can customize the bot for any strategies and algorithms, the system is super versatile.

As for other tools, ArbitrageScanner already offers to connect wallet and arbitrage analysis via API, and the price starts at just $150 – a very favourable offer for those who want to launch their own product.

ArbitrageScanner also offers WhiteLabel: a ready-made IT solution that allows you to launch your own service. Unlike APIs, the service team will do everything for you: you don’t need to customize or create anything, you just need to connect the ready-made tools to your own platform.

You can get to the event in a number of ways:

Free Pass – a free pass that can be obtained after registering on the service’s website. The only thing is that free places are very limited, so it is recommended to quickly complete the registration on ArbitrageScanner and write to the support team;

Gold Pass – requires the presence of a valid subscription from Business and above. We recommend that you purchase at least the GOLD Pass, as this will give you access to new tools that will be announced at the event, as well as an all-inclusive ticket.

If you want to be among the first to learn about a new disruptive technology in the crypto industry, this is a must-attend event. ArbitrageScanner continues to set new standards and it looks like 2025 will be the year of their global success.

The Future of Trading with ArbitrageScanner. Review and cases

The service has already proven its effectiveness by providing users with powerful tools for on-chain analysis (searching and analysing crypto wallets) and cryptocurrency arbitrage.

Among them:

Arbitrage Screener – finds the most profitable trades between exchanges. It is the only scanner on the market that supports DEX, where ArbitrageScanner users catch the biggest spreads;

finds the most profitable trades between exchanges. It is the only scanner on the market that supports DEX, where ArbitrageScanner users catch the biggest spreads; Futures Screener – helps you capitalise on price discrepancies between spot and futures;

helps you capitalise on price discrepancies between spot and futures; Insider Finder – allows you to track significant market movements and trends in real time. Signals are generated based on various indicators such as token flows and market activity.

On the ArbitrageScanner website you can find many successful cases that confirm the effectiveness of the tools. For example, one user made +30% or $15,000 profit by repeating trades after a whale. First, he used the “Filter Wallet Search” tool to find 3 addresses that were withdrawing TRB tokens from centralised exchanges. Next, using the ‘My Selections’ tool, he saved these wallets and started tracking the movements on them. Soon, the user noticed that a large holder of TRB tokens was withdrawing them from CEX, which became a signal to buy the asset.

Our editorial team does not stand aside and confirms that ArbitrageScanner is a leader in the segment of on-chain analysis and arbitrage, the purchase of a subscription to which can multiply the analytical approach to investments, thanks to the tools provided.

We recommend using the ArbitrageScanner tools and attending the side event, because it is better to learn about a new global product before the rest of the market!

See more: Forecast for weaker weather service: Americans will die, businesses will lose billions

See more: Motion Ventures new US$100 will be largest-ever maritime tech fund

See more: Google agrees its largest deal in $32B buyout