AI is empowered to help city authorities for traffic management and stolen cars search

11/01/2025

This marks a turning point where road traffic management and safety will increasingly rely on Artificial Intelligence rather than solely on human supervision. The new Road Traffic Management Module comes with IREX version 4.19 and includes the following monitoring capabilities:

Traffic Light Violations : Detects vehicles entering intersections on red light.

: Detects vehicles entering intersections on red light. Stop Line Violations : Monitors compliance with stop lines at traffic lights and signs.

: Monitors compliance with stop lines at traffic lights and signs. Prohibited Maneuver s : Identifies prohibited turns, U-turns, and lane changes.

: Identifies prohibited turns, U-turns, and lane changes. Stopping/Parking Violations : Enforces rules against unauthorized stopping and parking.

: Enforces rules against unauthorized stopping and parking. Congestion Detection : Provides real-time alerts on traffic congestion levels.

: Provides real-time alerts on traffic congestion levels. No Insurance/MOT Detection: Detects vehicles without valid insurance or MOT certificates.

In the previous version IREX also was rewarded with some advanced abilities for vehicle search, including Stolen Vehicle Search. The software mechanism uses vehicle make, color and license plate to locate stolen or hit-and-run cars. Thanks to datasets augmentation and synthetic image generation, the recognition accuracy of vehicle license plates and known brands in real-time exceeds 98 percent mark.

The IREX Traffic Management Module uses a network of sensors, cameras and Artificial Intelligence to provide real-time data analytics, allowing city authorities to quickly respond to traffic incidents and optimize traffic flow. The integration of these features not only improves the efficiency of traffic law enforcement, but also contributes to the overall safety and efficiency of urban transport systems.

We are proud to introduce this revolutionary module as part of our Smart City platform. By implementing cutting-edge technology for traffic monitoring, we aim to create safer roads and more efficient city environments. This technology will free traffic police departments from routine physical tasks, since now hundreds of city intersections can be monitored in real time by just one operator. But most importantly, this technology will undoubtedly save lives. Our experience shows that the use of such technologies allows city authorities not only to investigate incidents, but, more importantly, to prevent them.

​Serge Smirnoff, IREX spokespersonIREX is a video analytics platform powered by ethical AI and designed to enhance safety and security in modern communities. The platform allows for seamless integration with existing cameras and sensors (even non-smart CCTV systems) that are already in operation. The number of cameras and sensors can be scaled to cover cities, regions and entire countries.

