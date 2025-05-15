AI needs more abundant power supplies to keep driving economic growth

Data center energy consumption is growing fastest in the United States, home to the world’s largest concentration of centers. Power needed for US server farms is likely to more than triple, exceeding 600 terawatt-hours by 2030, according to a medium-demand scenario projection by McKinsey & Co.



The boom in building new warehouses for data stored in the cloud and answering AI queries underscores the urgency for policymakers, who need effective energy strategies to ensure adequate supplies can meet surging demands. Increasing electricity demand from the technology sector will stimulate overall supply, which, if responsive enough, will lead to only a small increase in power prices.



More sluggish supply responses, however, will spur much steeper cost increases that hurt consumers and businesses and possibly curb growth of the AI industry itself. Under current energy policies, the AI-driven rise in electricity demand could add 1.7 gigatons in global greenhouse gas emissions between 2025 and 2030, about as much as Italy’s energy-related emissions over a five-year period. Demand for computing and electricity from AI platforms is subject to wide uncertainty.



Efficient, open-source AI models like DeepSeek lower computing costs and electricity demand. However, reduced costs increase AI usage, and more energy-intensive reasoning models raise electricity demand.



The net effect on electricity demand is still uncertain, which may delay energy investments, causing higher prices. Policymakers and businesses must work together to ensure AI achieves its full potential, while minimizing costs. Implementing policies that incentivize multiple energy sources can enhance electricity supply, help mitigate price surges and contain emissions.