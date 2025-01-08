AI powers annual Good Riddance Day in Times Square

08/01/2025

Zenapptic.AI, a leader in visual experiential technology, successfully brought its cutting-edge ZEN3 platform to One Times Square for the 18th annual Good Riddance Day celebration. The event, held on Dec. 28, is an unofficial holiday that invites participants to release negativity and prepare for the new year. This year, Zenapptic.AI’s ZEN3 platform facilitated a unique interactive experience, allowing attendees and global participants to submit messages by either scanning a giant QR code on the outside sign or by visiting a dedicated section on the One Times Square website. For the first time, messages were then displayed in real-time on the iconic One Times Square 148 foot high digital LED billboard.



Inspired by a Latin American tradition of burning away negativity, Good Riddance Day has become a cherished part of New York City’s year-end festivities. Traditionally, attendees physically destroy written grievances to symbolically let go of frustrations, regrets, and disappointments. In 2024, Zenapptic.AI brought a modern twist to this tradition, enabling visitors to Times Square to scan QR codes and send their messages directly to the LED screen or submit them online, creating a seamless blend of digital interaction and physical presence.



“Our platform is all about creating human connections through technology,” said David Wilkins, CEO of Zenapptic.AI. “By powering Good Riddance Day, we created an immersive, inclusive experience that bridges the digital and physical worlds. It was an honor to support and amplify this holiday tradition, enabling people to unite in real-time for a shared moment of reflection and optimism as they close out the year.”



Starting at noon on Dec. 28, messages submitted through the platform were showcased live on the towering One Times Square LED screen, turning personal sentiments into a communal display of renewal and hope. This integration encouraged participation from around the globe, allowing people everywhere to share what they wanted to leave behind in 2024, joining in the symbolic act of releasing negativity and embracing the new year.

Zenapptic.AI’s ZEN3 platform elevated this year’s Good Riddance Day experience by adding a mobile component and a fun visual element, while the platform’s analytics capabilities on the backend provided valuable insights into key metrics and trends.



By connecting global audiences with one of Times Square’s annual celebrations, Zenapptic.AI reinforced its commitment to creating meaningful, shared experiences that inspire and unite.

