AirCard Pro & AirNotch Pro—The ultimate Apple experience in tracking

Por staff

08/10/2024

Introducing the AirCard Pro and AirNotch Pro, Rolling Square’s latest innovations, designed to push the boundaries of smart tracking with a host of cutting-edge features and enhancements. Adding onto the explosive success of the original AirCard, which shattered Kickstarter goals raising over 300% in funding, the new trackers take performance, versatility, and convenience to new heights. Now engineered for both iOS and Android, the AirCard Pro and AirNotch Pro introduce a dual ecosystem for universal cross-network tracking paired with unmatched performance and durability.

These revolutionary trackers build on the sleek design and seamless integration of their predecessor, adding powerful enhancements tailored for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike—offering an all-in-one solution for tracking valuables.

AirCard Pro: A Next-Level Wallet Tracker

The AirCard Pro takes everything users loved about the original AirCard and enhances it with advanced features, making it the ultimate wallet and item tracker.

Key upgrades include:

Dual Ecosystem Compatibility : The AirCard Pro now offers tailored solutions for both iOS and Android with a dual system. The brand new white version integrates flawlessly with Google’s Find My Device , while the black version is built for Apple’s Find My network. Together, they create one of the first cross-platform tracking ecosystems, ensuring valuables are always within reach no matter the operating system.

: The AirCard Pro now offers tailored solutions for both iOS and Android with a dual system. The brand new integrates flawlessly with , while the is built for network. Together, they create one of the first cross-platform tracking ecosystems, ensuring valuables are always within reach no matter the operating system. Enhanced Range & Accuracy : Equipped with a 20mm (0.8in) buzzer, the AirCard Pro emits the loudest sound in its category, offering a significantly extended tracking range and improved accuracy. Users can locate their devices with pinpoint precision, even in noisy environments.

: Equipped with a buzzer, the AirCard Pro emits the loudest sound in its category, offering a significantly extended tracking range and improved accuracy. Users can locate their devices with pinpoint precision, even in noisy environments. Digital ID & QR Lost Mode : The Digital ID feature allows users to create a personalized profile with contact info and social media links. In case of a lost item, the unique QR code on the AirCard Pro enables finders to quickly contact the owner by scanning it and accessing a custom message via Rolling Square’s Sherr.it platform.

: The allows users to create a personalized profile with contact info and social media links. In case of a lost item, the unique QR code on the AirCard Pro enables finders to quickly contact the owner by scanning it and accessing a custom message via Rolling Square’s platform. Wirelessly Rechargeable Battery : Unlike many other trackers, the AirCard Pro offers a rechargeable battery through wireless charging. With an impressive 14-month battery life on a single charge, it makes the AirCard Pro one of the most hassle-free and eco-friendly options available.

: Unlike many other trackers, the AirCard Pro offers a through wireless charging. With an impressive on a single charge, it makes the AirCard Pro one of the most hassle-free and eco-friendly options available. Durability & Resistance: Engineered with 9H anti-explosion glass and a CNC-machined aluminum frame, the AirCard Pro balances flexibility and impact resistance, making it both durable and stylish. It is now built to withstand the elements with an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, ensuring its longevity in even the toughest conditions.

AirNotch Pro: The Loudest, Sturdiest Keyring Tracker Ever Created

The AirNotch Pro expands on the success of the AirCard, pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering disruptive advancements to the tracker market. Designed for users on the move, it is perfect for tracking keys, bags, or any essentials.

Key features include: