AirConsole is coming to the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer and other models this fall

26/08/2024

The Volkswagen AG is partnering with the gaming platform AirConsole to bring its unique in-car gaming experience to its drivers and passengers. In parallel to the ID.7, ID.5, ID.4 and ID.3 product lines (from ID. software 4.0), AirConsole will also be available for the new Passat, the new Tiguan, the new Golf and the new Golf Estate.



The AirConsole gaming platform will provide enjoyable entertainment to people on the road, for example, when charging or during a break. The new games of the AirConsole gaming platform are available on the infotainment display, which is transformed into a games console. The smartphone serves as the controller.



This means ID.7 Tourer passengers can also play with each other via their smartphones – just like at home with a games console and controllers. Volkswagen expects to launch AirConsole in the first European countries from mid-September. By the turn of the year 2024/2025, it is planned to extend the offering by several more games for even more European countries.



For the in-car gaming experience, the players simply need their smartphone, which acts as a controller, and the VW Active Info Display. After starting the AirConsole app in the vehicle, the connection between the smartphone and the vehicle is intuitively established by scanning a QR code on the display screen. Then players can get straight down to playing. The AirConsole platform supports multiple players simultaneously. The rear passengers can also participate in the in-car gaming fun during stops. In general, it is possible to play alone or with all vehicle occupants together. Vehicles must be in park to enable gameplay.

