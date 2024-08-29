Alert! Latin America under threat of cyber attacks and hacking

Por staff

29/08/2024

After having verified through multiple sources (consultants, companies and governments), at TyN Magazine we question whether entrepreneurs, users, government personnel and governors are really aware that we are walking on the “delicate red line”.

At TyN Magazine we have proposed to promote a series of talks, workshops and seminars with the main players who generate products and later recognize the errors in them and then sell the solution to the problem they caused.

The question we ask ourselves, again, is whether this is truly incompetence or lack of verification when a new product or service is launched on the market without having carried out the necessary tests to ensure the viability and security of the projects underway.

Imagine that pharmaceutical companies could launch products on the market without being approved by the agencies that regulate them, what would happen?

In this case, TyN Magazine‘s proposal is to create organizations within States or organizations that, before launching a product on the market, must be thoroughly approved by these entities.

There are many companies working seriously, even 24/7/365 to minimize the effects of the indiscriminate purchase of technology of dubious origin. But with the excuse that technology advances at a astronomical speed and that they have to compete and show profits every month, they release products to the market continuously.

The pandemic created a precedent that was remote work. Companies believed they had solved a problem, when in reality they created a bigger one because those people who worked from home did not have the necessary security infrastructure to avoid hacking or cyber attacks.

Looking at it today, this is still happening, since with the same internet that their children play video games or look at any type of pages, parents do their work for the company. Excellent breeding ground for hackers.

These and many other topics will be discussed in this series of events that will be held in person in Panama, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Argentina and will be broadcast via streaming throughout Latin America.

For more information, contact:

Mail: eventos@tynmagazine.com

Office: +507 379-2099

Gustavo Martínez: +507 6447-9832

Graciela Salas: +507 6838-6332