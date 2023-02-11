All eyes on where SoftBank-backed Arm will be listed

While SoftBank Group reported a massive net loss in the three quarters through December, one company in the group stood out with strong earnings — semiconductor firm Arm.

Despite a dip in profitability for other prominent chipmakers amid a global slowdown, Arm showed strong growth over the past four quarters, reporting $746 million (¥105.2 billion) in revenue for the October-December period.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund, meanwhile, lost ¥660 billion ($5.5 billion), continuing its red streak for a fourth straight quarter. Arm’s IPO is expected to be an important avenue for financial growth for SoftBank at a challenging time for the company.

