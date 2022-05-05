All proposals approved at the Millicom (Tigo) AGM held today

05/05/2022

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“ Millicom ”) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) today, and shareholders approved all of the resolutions proposed by Millicom’s Board of Directors and its Nomination Committee.

Resolving in favour of the Nomination Committee’s proposals, the AGM set the number of directors at 9 and re-elected Mr. Odilon Almeida, Mr. Bruce Churchill, Ms. Pernille Erenbjerg, Mr. Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Ms. Mercedes Johnson, Mr. José Antonio Ríos García and Mr. James Thompson as Non-Executive Directors, re-elected Mr. Mauricio Ramos as an Executive Director, and elected Mr. Tomas Eliasson as a new Non-Executive Director. Mr. José Antonio Rios García was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

All the resolutions set out in the convening notice published on March 17, 2022, were duly passed, including approval of:

(i) the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021;

(ii) the allocation of the profit of USD 204,806,298 to the profit or loss brought forward account of Millicom;

(iii) the discharge of all of the current and former Directors of Millicom who served at any point in time during the financial year ended December 31, 2021 for the performance of their mandates;

(iv) the re-election of Ernst & Young S.A., Luxembourg as the external auditor of Millicom;

(v) the remuneration of the Board members and external auditor;

(vi) the instruction to the Nomination Committee;

(vii) the share repurchase plan;

(viii) the 2021 Remuneration Report;

(ix) the senior management remuneration policy; and

(x) the share-based incentive plans for Millicom employees.