Altair acquires OmniV

29/07/2023

Altair a Troy, MI-based global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), acquired OmniV, a technology out of XLDyn, a product development software company based in southeast Michigan.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

OmniV empowers open model-based systems engineering (MBSE) practice across systems, simulation, test, product development, and controls engineering by formalizing the development, integration, and use of models to inform enterprise and program decision making.

OmniV is vendor agnostic and can connect to various enterprise data stores and verification and validation methods – including those from third-party vendors – to support program goals.

With support for systems modeling language (SysML) – a general purpose modeling language for systems engineering applications across a broad range of systems and systems-of-systems – OmniV’s SysML compliant diagrams that capture system architecture (structures, requirements, and behavior) can easily be shared and verified with product development teams. This allows the creation of multiple types of digital twins easier and earlier in the product development process, even before CAD models are created.

The technology will be available via Altair Units, integrated into Altair’s digital twin solution set, and accessible via Altair One, Altair’s cloud innovation gateway.

Led by James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI.

Source: FinSMEs

