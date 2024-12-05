Amagi acquires Argoid AI to accelerate AI-driven innovation in the media and entertainment industry

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), announced the acquisition of Argoid AI, a cutting-edge AI company specializing in recommendation engines and programming automation for OTT platforms. This acquisition strengthens Amagi’s mission to empower media companies with intelligent content planning, distribution, and monetization solutions.

Argoid AI, known for its state-of-the-art artificial intelligence capabilities, has developed innovative AI products that enhance content recommendations and enable real-time programming decisions. Its solutions have been pivotal in increasing viewer engagement and optimizing channel operations for customers in the streaming media space. By integrating Argoid AI’s advanced algorithms into Amagi’s existing platform, this acquisition will significantly boost the functionality of Amagi’s product suite, particularly the Amagi NOW and Amagi CLOUDPORT offerings — enabling media companies to make faster, smarter, and more personalized content scheduling decisions at scale. It will also allow Amagi to deepen its AI-powered content programming, metadata enrichment, and recommendation engine services, which are crucial for transforming to personalized streaming as part of the FAST 2.0 innovation.

“Amagi has been investing in AI/ML over the last couple of years. We strongly believe in AI/ML’s pivotal role in transforming the media and entertainment industry, creating efficiencies, enhancing monetization, and providing an engaging viewer experience,” said Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO of Amagi. “With this acquisition, Amagi will integrate Argoid’s AI components into its award-winning cloud solutions, significantly enhancing value for our customers. The combined tech expertise of both companies will address key challenges in the streaming industry, such as content discoverability, viewer retention, and intelligent programming.”

Acquiring Argoid AI brings advanced AI capabilities as well as talented engineers and data scientists to Amagi. Argoid’s founders Gokul Muralidharan, Soundararajan Velu, and Chackaravarthy E will join the Amagi team, contributing to the future roadmap and further integrating AI into Amagi’s offerings.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Amagi, a true leader in media technology,” said Muralidharan. “This partnership allows us to scale our AI-driven solutions, delivering even greater customer value. Together, we will revolutionize how content is programmed and distributed in the digital era.”

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company’s clients include some of the world’s biggest names, including Hearst Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.

