Amagi and Encompass Digital Media partner to provide best-in-class cloud solutions

Por staff

14/04/2023

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS solutions for broadcast and connected TV, today announced a long-term partnership with global media services company Encompass Digital Media to provide cloud-native playout and FAST technologies. By combining the strengths of both companies, Encompass Digital Media’s expertise in managed broadcast services, and Amagi’s leadership in cloud-native playout and content monetization, customers will be able to upgrade legacy workflows and scale faster through cloud-based solutions.

As part of the partnership, Encompass Digital Media selected Amagi as a technical partner for FAST and playout solutions. This enables them to offer managed FAST services, utilizing Amagi’s world-leading capabilities, which already connects to over 75 global platforms. Additionally, Amagi can now leverage the trusted managed services provided by Encompass Digital Media.

“We are excited about this opportunity to expand our robust cloud playout and FAST solutions while providing a cloud-optimized environment aligned to the current and future needs of broadcast customers working closely with Encompass,” says Baskar Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder of Amagi.

“As the market matures and major content owners are attracted to FAST, they demand quality, reliability, and a more TV-like experience in line with their on-air brand values. Together, Amagi and Encompass provide a robust, scalable solution that customers can be confident in,” shared Alan Young, CTO of Encompass Digital Media.

Overall, this partnership marks a significant step toward revolutionizing the broadcast and connected TV industry, providing customers with more efficient, cost-effective, and agile solutions.