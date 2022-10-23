Amazon and Shopee most popular shopping apps

23/10/2022

Mobile shopping is common practice in modern consumer realities. Mobile devices have long beaten desktop PCs when it comes to peoples’ online shopping habits: According to the results of the latest eCommerce Content Special update of the Statista Global Consumer Survey, 65% of German online shoppers use their smartphones to make online purchases, compared to only 31% who shop via their desktop PC. Percentages in the United States are comparable. The reason why people prefer mobile over desktop devices is mostly convenience: Almost half of Germans and U.S. Americans alike find shopping on a mobile device more convenient, and about just as many like it because they can shop from any place they want. Mobile shopping can be further divided into browser and app shopping. In Germany, for example, apps are the preferred mobile shopping option for 28% of smartphone shoppers – 11% state that they (almost) exclusively shop via apps. Shopping via a browser reaches lower percentages, also in the U.S. Time to take a closer look at actual providers of online shopping apps for mobile devices. eCommerceDB has identified the most popular players:

eCommerceDB has analyzed the leading shopping apps to find out which of them are most popular among shoppers based on the number of customer reviews. For Android, there are two winners, which received a way higher number of reviews in 2022 than their competitors. Shopee ID, the app run by Singaporean eCommerce giant Shopee, received almost 11 million reviews by mid-2022 and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. Second-in-line, Amazon India Shop, was reviewed 8.5 million times, reaching an average rating of 4.2 stars. 4.7 is the highest average rating among the top 10 most frequently reviewed Android shopping apps. It was achieved by SHEIN, Joom, Amazon Shopping, and Walmart Shopping.

The ranking of the most frequently reviewed shopping app on Apple devices is a little more U.S.-centered. Amazon Shopping leads with a total of 7.6 million reviews. In ranks 2 and 3, two other American brands follow: Walmart and Target, with 5.9 million and 4.4 million reviews received for their shopping apps, respectively. The average ratings are generally higher than in the Android app ranking. Several apps, among them the leading Amazon Shopping app, reach average ratings of 4.9. Trendyol, which received 2.6 million reviews via iOS devices, reaches the lowest ratings in the ranking. iOS users rate the app with 4.6 out of 5 stars on average.

