Amazon data & commentary for earnings

23/07/2023

COMMENTARY FROM PRINCIPAL ANALYST ANDREW LIPSMAN:

“For Q2, Amazon needs to demonstrate clear signs of rebounding growth rates in its core retail, ads, and cloud businesses to paint a more optimistic picture for the back half of the year. Bottom-line improvements from cost-cutting measures should materialize in a more significant way this quarter, but that could easily be wiped out by continued deceleration in the high-margin AWS and advertising businesses. Amazon will also want to convince investors it’s not falling behind Google and Microsoft in AI, which could have longer term repercussions for AWS.”



AMAZON ECOMMERCE SALES

WORLDWIDE

By the end of 2023, Amazon’s worldwide ecommerce sales will grow 7.7% to $678.35 billion. That gives Amazon an 11.7% share of the global ecommerce market. Marketplace : 66.3% of Amazon’s ecommerce sales, with that share growing. Direct : 33.7% of Amazon’s ecommerce sales, with that share declining.



US

This year, Amazon’s US ecommerce sales will grow 9.0% to $427.70 billion. That gives Amazon a 37.6% share of the global ecommerce market.

AMAZON AD REVENUE

WORLDWIDE

Amazon’s global ad business will grow nearly 19% this year to reach $44.88 billion. That gives Amazon a 7.5% share of the global digital ad market.

In 2023, 44.4% of Amazon’s worldwide ad business will come from mobile.

US

Amazon’s US ad business will grow more than 17% this year to reach $33.96 billion. That gives Amazon a 12.9% share of the US digital ad market.

In 2023, 51.0% of Amazon’s worldwide ad business will come from mobile, the first time it has crossed the halfway mark.

PRIME HOUSEHOLDS

– Worldwide, Amazon will grow its Prime membership 12.0% this year to 288.9 million.

– In the US, there will be 93.7 million Prime households, up 3.9% over 2022.

Methodology

Insider Intelligence forecasts and estimates are based on our proprietary analysis, and include both quantitative and qualitative data curated from public companies, government agencies, research and media firms, and interviews with expert executives in relevant fields. We regularly re-evaluate available data to ensure our forecasts reflect the latest business and economic developments and trends.

