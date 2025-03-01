Amazon debuts AI-fuelled Alexa after setbacks

Por staff

01/03/2025

Amazon unveiled its overhauled Alexa voice assistant, integrating generative AI to enhance functionality and user interaction as the company races to catch up with competitors in the AI assistant market.

Dubbed Alexa+, the new subscription-based assistant service will offer advanced features such as handling multiple requests with a single prompt, scheduled task automation, internet browsing capabilities and providing conversational, personalised interactions.

Amazon added the upgraded AI-powered assistant will be able to handle tasks independently without constant user input, including making reservations, coordinating home repairs, and autonomously prompting users about scheduled events.

Users will also be able to share documents with Alexa+ to enable the assistant to create personalised interactions, tasks, recommendations, and summaries. The service can link to other Amazon devices including Ring doorbells.

Amazon added Alexa+ utilises a variety of large language models (LLMs) to manage multiple tasks across devices while employing specialised systems and APIs to target specific requests. The assistant accesses LLMs through Amazon’s Bedrock platform, the company’s AI service aggregator.

Amazon set a subscription price of $19.99 per month for non-Prime members, while Prime subscribers can access Alexa+ at no additional cost. The upgrade is set to roll out to US users in the coming weeks, with a broader launch to follow.

Glitches

The launch follows rumours of delays to the revamp due to performance issues and internal challenges.

With the update first announced in September 2023, initial rollout was scheduled for late 2024. Washington Post then reported last week it had pushed back the launch from 26 February to the end of March.

While that proved false, the launch in New York yesterday did not go without issues. Reuters reported Amazon executives showcasing the overhauled Alexa’s capabilities at the event had to repeat questions multiple times to prompt the voice assistant to respond.

Paolo Pescatore, CEO of PP Foresight told Mobile World Live “there’s a lot riding on this revamp service given the lengthy delays to justify the huge investments poured into AI”. He also questioned whether users are ready for AI features beyond basic commands, highlighting lingering concerns around security and trust.

Amazon stated that over 500 million Alexa-capable devices are already in consumers’ hands, making the revamp either a major profit opportunity or a financial risk.

Amazon also confirmed rumours that it is integrating Anthropic’s AI model into the revamped Alexa.

The update arrives as Amazon faces stiff competition in the AI assistant space, with companies like Google and OpenAI also pushing advancements in conversational AI.

See more: From bootstrapped to scale: Venture builder Disrupt.com to invest $100M to fuel next generation of AI startups from the UAE

See more: As seasoned doctors exit the field, SimCare AI raises $2M to scale clinical training with AI patients

See more: The benefits of enrolling in the Healthier SG program