Amazon does not plan on accepting crypto for payments soon

Amazon does not plan on accepting crypto for payments soon

Por staff

16/04/2022

ECommerce giant Amazon is not close to accepting cryptocurrencies as means of payment, CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC in an interview on Thursday. On the other hand, it’s possible that the company may sell NFTs in the future.

“We’re not probably close to adding crypto as a payment mechanism in our retail business, but I do believe over time that you’ll see crypto become bigger,” said Jessy, while noting that he does not own any bitcoin or NFTs as a personal investment.

See more: BlackRock is studying cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and more

Amazon, founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, is a multinational technology company focused on e-commerce services, cloud computing, and AI. The company has a few times hinted at its interest in the nascent area, posting a job vacancy that sought to hire a crypto and blockchain expert for its payments team. However, in July 2021, Amazon denied the rumors of accepting Bitcoin payments.

See tne whole article on TyN Crypto: https://tyncrypto.com/2022/04/amazon-does-not-plan-on-accepting-crypto-for-payments-soon/