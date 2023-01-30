Amazon planning new NFT initiative: Blockworks

Por staff

30/01/2023

Amazon is planning a new initiative using non-fungible tokens that could be launched in the spring, Blockworks reported, citing four sources familiar with the plans.

The tech giant has over a dozen partners lined up for the project, which is focusing on gaming, Blockworks said. One example could involve a push to get Amazon customers to play crypto games and claim free NFTs.

The effort is still being developed, and it could launch in April, according to the report. Two sources told Blockworks that the platform would be run out of Amazon rather than AWS, or Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block.

Source: The Block