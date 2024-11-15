American Football legends in Bitcoin MENA event

The highly anticipated Bitcoin MENA Conference will host a groundbreaking flag football event featuring some of the biggest names in American football to celebrate the convergence of sport, technology, and finance. The event will take place at the Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, uniting football fans, Bitcoin enthusiasts, and conference attendees alike in a unique cultural showcase where all players will receive their compensation in Bitcoin.

After becoming the official game of the NFL Pro Bowl, as well as confirmed inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics, flag football is rapidly gaining global recognition as a safer and more easily scalable sports phenomenon. Across the International Federation of American Footballʼs 75 national member federations, flag football is expected to overtake tackle football worldwide in terms of organized participation opportunities in the next few years.

The event is led by an eleven-year NFL veteran Russell Okung, a Super Bowl Champion and a member of the Executive Committee of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), and former Vice President of the NFLPA, who has been a powerful advocate for athletes’ financial sovereignty. As the first professional athlete to be “paid in Bitcoin,” this pioneering figure played a key role in negotiating more than $13 billion with NFL teams. His commitment to Bitcoin and player empowerment is embodied in his role as Founder and Commissioner of this landmark flag football event, bridging the worlds of professional sports and Bitcoin.

With an impressive lineup of over 22 football legends, including Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Johnson Bademosi, Jurrell Casey, and Jared Evans, the inaugural Bitball matchup is a star-studded flag football event that underscores Bitcoin’s growing influence beyond finance and into mainstream culture. Other celebrated players such as Dez Bryant, Dontrelle Inman, Mohammad Sanu, Randell Johnson, Michael Thomas, Craig Robertson, Wesley Woodyard are set to take the field, representing a wide array of talent and experience from NFL rosters.

The event, live streamed on Bitcoin Magazine’s channel offering both fans and Bitcoin advocates the chance to witness this unique game.

Event Details:

Date: December 10, 2024Location: Al Nahyan Stadium | Abu Dhabi

Time: 7 p.m.Event page and tickets: playbitball.com

Livestream: Available on Bitcoin Magazine’s official livestream platforms X, Rumble and Youtube.