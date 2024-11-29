America’s most educated billionaires

29/11/2024

A new study reveals America’s most educated billionaires.

The Casino Wizard analyzed the top 50 highest net worth individuals from Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List which is made up of more than 2,781 billionaires.

The experts have compiled a study by ranking each billionaire against four determining factors to receive a score out of 10.

The four determining factors used in the index include the number of degrees achieved, the university ranking, the university acceptance rate, and an estimated time spent studying in higher education.

Billionaire Index score (/10) Universities attended Degrees Estimated years studying Number of degrees Net worth

(millions) 1 Stephen Schwarzman 6.17 Yale University; Harvard University BA; MBA 7 2 $49,300 2 Michael Bloomberg 6.00 Johns Hopkins University; Harvard University BS; MBA 6 2 $104,700 3 Larry Page 5.83 University of Michigan; Stanford University BS; MS 7 2 $137,600 4 Charles Koch 5.50 Massachusetts Institute of Technology BS; MS; MS 3 3 $67,500 5 Warren Buffett 5.42 University of Pennsylvania; University of Nebraska–Lincoln; Columbia University BS; MS 4 2 $143,000 6 Steve Ballmer 5.22 Harvard University; Stanford University BA 4 1 $125,800 7 Sergey Brin 5.16 University of Maryland, College Park; Stanford University BS; MS 5 2 $131,700 8 Elon Musk 5.14 University of Pennsylvania BA; BS 7 2 $304,000 9 Jensen Huang 5.04 Oregon State University; Stanford University BS; MS 8 2 $123,500 10 Colin Huang 4.93 Zhejiang University; University of Wisconsin–Madison BS; MSc 6 2 $43,200 11 Rob Walton 4.79 University of Arkansas; Columbia University BS; JD 7 2 $101,500 12 Mukesh Ambani 4.71 St. Xavier’s College; Institute of Chemical Technology; Stanford University B.E. 6 1 $59,300 13 Phil Knight 4.65 University of Oregon; Stanford University BBA; MBA 5 2 $35,400 14 Ken Griffin 4.24 Harvard University BA 3 1 $43,000 15 Donald Trump 4.24 Fordham University; University of Pennsylvania BS 4 1 $4,300 16 Jeff Bezos 4.12 Princeton University BSE 4 1 $205,600 17 Jeff Yass 4.03 Binghamton University; New York University BA 5 1 $49,600 18 Robin Zeng 4.00 Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences BSc; MS; PhD 11 3 $37,900 19 Tadashi Yanai 3.49 Waseda University BSc 4 1 $46,900 20 Mark Zuckerberg 3.39 Harvard University 2 0 $198,300 21 Bill Gates 3.39 Harvard University 2 0 $104,800 22 Zhang Yiming 3.24 Nankai University BEng 4 1 $45,600 23 Ma Huateng 3.19 Shenzhen University BS 4 1 $45,600 24 Larry Ellison 3.19 University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; University of Chicago 2 0 $211,700 25 Changpeng Zhao 3.14 McGill University Bsc 4 1 $60,500 26 Lukas Walton 3.05 Colorado College BS 4 1 $35,400 27 John Mars 2.97 Yale University ? 1 $47,600 28 Mark Mateschitz 2.74 Salzburg University of Applied Sciences ? 4 1 $39,200 29 Jim Walton 2.74 University of Arkansas BS 6 1 $100,300 30 Alice Walton 2.73 Trinity University BA 4 1 $92,800 31 David Thomson 2.54 Upper Canada College BA; MA 4 2 $70,300 32 Michael Dell 2.13 University of Texas at Austin 1 0 $105,900

Elon Musk ranks 8th, scoring 5.14 out of 10, and he has a net worth of $304 million.

Elon Musk holds two bachelor’s degrees, a Bachelor of Arts in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Musk initially enrolled at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania to complete his undergraduate education. He also started a Ph.D. program in applied physics and materials science at Stanford University but left after just two days to pursue entrepreneurial ventures in Silicon Valley.

Donald Trump is the 15th most educated billionaire, scoring 4.24 out of 10. With a net worth of $4.3 billion, Donald Trump studied for four years and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

He graduated in 1968. The Wharton School is one of the premier business schools in the United States, and Trump’s education there focused on real estate and business.

Matt Schwachofer, Co-Founder of The Casino Wizard, says,

“Education provides several key advantages that can contribute to success, especially in complex fields where many billionaires build their fortunes.

“Holding degrees from reputable institutions can enhance credibility, especially when seeking funding, partnerships, or employees. This can be essential for early-stage business leaders trying to gain trust in competitive markets.

“University is not mandatory, and some entrepreneurs are self-taught, and others drop out of college to pursue business ideas, like Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.

“However, universities, especially elite ones, provide access to networks of talented peers, professors, and alumni, which can be instrumental in finding business partners, investors, and mentors.

“For example, Larry Page met Sergey Brin at Stanford, a meeting that led to Google’s founding.

“Meanwhile, Musk’s physics background he learned at university allows him to understand and contribute to technical discussions with engineers, which has been invaluable in developing products like Tesla’s electric motors and SpaceX’s rocket propulsion systems.”

