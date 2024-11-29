America’s most educated billionaires
A new study reveals America’s most educated billionaires.
The Casino Wizard analyzed the top 50 highest net worth individuals from Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List which is made up of more than 2,781 billionaires.
The experts have compiled a study by ranking each billionaire against four determining factors to receive a score out of 10.
The four determining factors used in the index include the number of degrees achieved, the university ranking, the university acceptance rate, and an estimated time spent studying in higher education.
|Billionaire
|Index score (/10)
|Universities attended
|Degrees
|Estimated years studying
|Number of degrees
|Net worth
(millions)
|1
|Stephen Schwarzman
|6.17
|Yale University; Harvard University
|BA; MBA
|7
|2
|$49,300
|2
|Michael Bloomberg
|6.00
|Johns Hopkins University; Harvard University
|BS; MBA
|6
|2
|$104,700
|3
|Larry Page
|5.83
|University of Michigan; Stanford University
|BS; MS
|7
|2
|$137,600
|4
|Charles Koch
|5.50
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|BS; MS; MS
|3
|3
|$67,500
|5
|Warren Buffett
|5.42
|University of Pennsylvania; University of Nebraska–Lincoln; Columbia University
|BS; MS
|4
|2
|$143,000
|6
|Steve Ballmer
|5.22
|Harvard University; Stanford University
|BA
|4
|1
|$125,800
|7
|Sergey Brin
|5.16
|University of Maryland, College Park; Stanford University
|BS; MS
|5
|2
|$131,700
|8
|Elon Musk
|5.14
|University of Pennsylvania
|BA; BS
|7
|2
|$304,000
|9
|Jensen Huang
|5.04
|Oregon State University; Stanford University
|BS; MS
|8
|2
|$123,500
|10
|Colin Huang
|4.93
|Zhejiang University; University of Wisconsin–Madison
|BS; MSc
|6
|2
|$43,200
|11
|Rob Walton
|4.79
|University of Arkansas; Columbia University
|BS; JD
|7
|2
|$101,500
|12
|Mukesh Ambani
|4.71
|St. Xavier’s College; Institute of Chemical Technology; Stanford University
|B.E.
|6
|1
|$59,300
|13
|Phil Knight
|4.65
|University of Oregon; Stanford University
|BBA; MBA
|5
|2
|$35,400
|14
|Ken Griffin
|4.24
|Harvard University
|BA
|3
|1
|$43,000
|15
|Donald Trump
|4.24
|Fordham University; University of Pennsylvania
|BS
|4
|1
|$4,300
|16
|Jeff Bezos
|4.12
|Princeton University
|BSE
|4
|1
|$205,600
|17
|Jeff Yass
|4.03
|Binghamton University; New York University
|BA
|5
|1
|$49,600
|18
|Robin Zeng
|4.00
|Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|BSc; MS; PhD
|11
|3
|$37,900
|19
|Tadashi Yanai
|3.49
|Waseda University
|BSc
|4
|1
|$46,900
|20
|Mark Zuckerberg
|3.39
|Harvard University
|2
|0
|$198,300
|21
|Bill Gates
|3.39
|Harvard University
|2
|0
|$104,800
|22
|Zhang Yiming
|3.24
|Nankai University
|BEng
|4
|1
|$45,600
|23
|Ma Huateng
|3.19
|Shenzhen University
|BS
|4
|1
|$45,600
|24
|Larry Ellison
|3.19
|University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; University of Chicago
|2
|0
|$211,700
|25
|Changpeng Zhao
|3.14
|McGill University
|Bsc
|4
|1
|$60,500
|26
|Lukas Walton
|3.05
|Colorado College
|BS
|4
|1
|$35,400
|27
|John Mars
|2.97
|Yale University
|?
|1
|$47,600
|28
|Mark Mateschitz
|2.74
|Salzburg University of Applied Sciences
|?
|4
|1
|$39,200
|29
|Jim Walton
|2.74
|University of Arkansas
|BS
|6
|1
|$100,300
|30
|Alice Walton
|2.73
|Trinity University
|BA
|4
|1
|$92,800
|31
|David Thomson
|2.54
|Upper Canada College
|BA; MA
|4
|2
|$70,300
|32
|Michael Dell
|2.13
|University of Texas at Austin
|1
|0
|$105,900
Elon Musk ranks 8th, scoring 5.14 out of 10, and he has a net worth of $304 million.
Elon Musk holds two bachelor’s degrees, a Bachelor of Arts in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Musk initially enrolled at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania to complete his undergraduate education. He also started a Ph.D. program in applied physics and materials science at Stanford University but left after just two days to pursue entrepreneurial ventures in Silicon Valley.
Donald Trump is the 15th most educated billionaire, scoring 4.24 out of 10. With a net worth of $4.3 billion, Donald Trump studied for four years and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
He graduated in 1968. The Wharton School is one of the premier business schools in the United States, and Trump’s education there focused on real estate and business.
Matt Schwachofer, Co-Founder of The Casino Wizard, says,
“Education provides several key advantages that can contribute to success, especially in complex fields where many billionaires build their fortunes.
“Holding degrees from reputable institutions can enhance credibility, especially when seeking funding, partnerships, or employees. This can be essential for early-stage business leaders trying to gain trust in competitive markets.
“University is not mandatory, and some entrepreneurs are self-taught, and others drop out of college to pursue business ideas, like Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.
“However, universities, especially elite ones, provide access to networks of talented peers, professors, and alumni, which can be instrumental in finding business partners, investors, and mentors.
“For example, Larry Page met Sergey Brin at Stanford, a meeting that led to Google’s founding.
“Meanwhile, Musk’s physics background he learned at university allows him to understand and contribute to technical discussions with engineers, which has been invaluable in developing products like Tesla’s electric motors and SpaceX’s rocket propulsion systems.”
