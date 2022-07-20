Android Vs iPhone which is best for you

Android and iPhones are the two most popular operating systems (OS) running on today’s mobile devices. The difference between them has minimized significantly in recent years but can’t be claimed to be dismissed. When choosing the next mobile for your daily usage, keep the pros and cons mentioned in this article in mind.

Pros of iPhones

Comparatively Powerful Devices

The newer M1 and M2 chips used in the latest iPhones are evidently great performers. But even before their arrival, the Bionic chipsets used in the previous models were far better than the Snapdragon chips used in top Android devices.

Apple’s in-house chipsets are less power hungry and are better equipped to handle apps, media, and functionalities. The difference between the speed of Bionics and Snapdragon can also be attributed to the optimization of the OS and to the chipsets. Apple products are much more optimized than Androids.

Simple Interface

iPhones always had the same kind of user-friendly interface over the years. The basic functionalities are more or less unchanged except for some feature changes till now. The simplicity and fluidity of the interface intrigue most professional users to adapt to the Apple devices. The consistency of the experience over all other Apple devices is also a perk of owning iPhones.

Better Third-Party App Support

Developers don’t need to cater to the needs of different manufacturers when developing apps for iPhones. They can optimize their apps to fit the one or two screen options available for the users. It makes the development process much more efficient. The third-party app support is so better on iPhones that even the native apps like Gmail and Youtube work better on it than on Androids. This is because Apple is a design-focused company and search is in Google’s DNA.

Better Privacy and Security

iPhones, inherently, are more privacy-centric than Androids. Since Google’s business revolves around its search engine and ads, it’s in its interest to not let users hide from the prying eyes of the advertisers. This is also why Android can be used by any manufacturer for free as they want to maximize their user base with Android devices.

Apple, on other hand, is a tech-based company and isn’t too keen with what the advertisers want. They have managed to up their privacy and security settings to an extent that it has managed to make Facebook lose billions of dollars in terms of misplaced advertisements.

Long-term Support and Durability

Each Apple product, especially iPhones, receive a 5-year security, software, and hardware support after its release. This is unmatched by anything that any Android manufacturer offers.

The maximum support that we might have witnessed is that of Samsung offering a 3-year software support on their flagship phones and tablets of the Galaxy lineup. But that often isn’t enough as they need to go through a lot of customizations before releasing it for the users.

Although these benefits come with an added monetary burden, the refurbished iPhone is a great alternative for those who seek the ecosystem but aren’t ready to financially commit. iPhone XS was the first device in the iPhone lineup to house 4GB RAM, live wallpaper, and an improved camera.

Apple Ecosystem

Apple devices communicate with other Apple devices seamlessly. The latest connectivity features include dragging and dropping files from one device to another, using iPhones as webcams for iMacs and Macbooks, and wirelessly using iPads as an external display for Macs.

These features are unavailable to Android due to the difference between the manufacturing companies. Every Android device houses different feature sets that make it difficult to implement interactivity. Although some manufacturers do try to imitate it between their devices, it’s still unmatched.

FaceID

FaceID in iPhones uses a set of infrared lights thrown to your face for authentication. The dots analyze every ridge and peak of your face and ensure that it’s you. Although face unlocking features are available on Android, they use the front camera to determine if the user is authorized to access the device or not. A photo of the user can be used to deceive the setup in Androids.

Cons of iPhones

Lack of Customization

iPhones lack in the customizations department. The inability to arrange home screen icons, change the default browser and SMS client, and customize the lock screen maybe the dealbreaker for some individuals. The widget support is also not very extensive on iPhones.

Inferior Battery Backup

Android has come a long way from its low battery life days. But iPhones still fail to deliver users with adequate battery life. Their focus on building thin and slick devices is responsible for it. They just don’t have the space available to house a bigger battery.

Costlier Than Android

iPhones are costlier than Android. The cheapest mainstream iPhones are often pricier than the most expensive Android device available at that time. Although the price difference can be reasoned with the privacy-centric approach and durability, most individuals refuse to see that.

Pros of Android

Customization Options

Androids offer much more customization options than iPhones. From setting wallpapers to changing the launchers, from placing widgets to changing the font, the customization possibilities with Android are endless. But, ask any Android user who is used to installing custom ROMs and launchers, they can vouch for the fact that after certain reparations and age, you lose interest.

Better Notification Handling

Android notification handling has always been better. The subtle peeks, the collation of cards, and auto-replies made it the primary choice for individuals with tons of apps installed. But, Apple is catching up, their latest iOS 16 update implemented the notification features that the users were seeking for a long time.

User-Friendly File Management

As closed iOS is, users can’t freely navigate through the file systems. They don’t even include a file manager with their products. Android lets you use, change, modify, and copy any file that’s not a system essential. System files in Android can also be changed via rooting the device.

External Storage Options

Most Android devices allow users to use an external SD card for their media. Although with increased internal storage and cloud facilities, it’s not as mainstream as it once was, having the option doesn’t hurt. iPhones rely on their high-speed storage options and don’t let users attach an SD card.

Cons of Android

Zero Privacy and Security

As discussed before, Android and Google rely on user information to place relevant ads. Your location, search patterns, app usage, screen time, everything is used to display ads that you may click. This issue was denounced by the lawmakers and a senate hearing was held in 2018.

Lack of Software Support

Android devices don’t or can’t support devices for a longer period due to their ever-changing interface and kernel. A manufacturer using their own skin over Android can’t just push the updates fast enough. They need to customize it before distribution. Moreover, the companies often find it nonsensical to support older devices due to a lack of R&D resources.

Laggy User Interface

Android has had this issue from the beginning. The interface may be fluid when first purchased, but after apps are installed, it starts lagging. Some experts blame the issue on RAM management and some blame the cheaper quality of hardware and lack of optimization, but regardless of the cause, the issue exists.

The Bottom Line

It’s tough to decide upon an operating system without looking at the hardware. As the job is easy for iPhones, most experts recommend iPhones for professional usage. But, the latest flagship Android devices are similar in terms of performance and functionality. If you want a powerful device with a slick design, simple interface, and better security, go for an iPhone. But, if you like external storage options and a customizable device, Androids fare better.