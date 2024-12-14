Android XR to debut on Samsung headset in 2025

Por staff

14/12/2024

Samsung teased plans to launch the first headset sporting Google’s Android extended reality (XR) platform, an operating system described by the latter as being the result of years of investment in AI, VR and AR.

Android XR has been developed by the pair alongside other partners including Qualcomm. It was made available to developers yesterday (12 December) with the aim of aiding creation of applications and games ahead of the launch of compatible devices.

Samsung’s headset being created under the Project Moohan umbrella will be the first piece of hardware released to support the system. Google noted the device would be available commercially in 2025.

In its statement of the headset, the device maker explained it would contain “state-of-the-art displays, passthrough capabilities and natural multi-modal input”.

It is designed to be a “spatial canvas to explore the world through Google Maps, enjoy a sports match on YouTube or plan trips with the help of Gemini,” the latter being Google’s AI platform.

Google noted alongside the OS itself it was making versions of its popular apps specifically for headsets including YouTube for a virtual big screen experience, immersive maps and a 3D version of its photo app.

Samsung EVP and head of R&D mobile eXperience business Won-Joon Choi said “XR has quickly shifted from a distant promise to a tangible reality. We believe it has the potential to unlock new and meaningful ways to interact with the world by truly resonating with your everyday lives, transcending physical boundaries”.

Google president of Android ecosystem Sameer Samat added: “We are at an inflection point for the XR, where breakthroughs in multimodal AI enable natural and intuitive ways to use technology in your everyday life.”

He added the Android XR ecosystem would transform “computing for everyone on next-generation devices like headsets, glasses and beyond”.

See more. 4YFN Awards finalists revealed ahead of MWC25 Barcelona

See more: Availability of smart yacht in Dubai

See more: Prosper adds 7,000 more ASIC Miners from BITMAIN to drive tokenization of hashrate as multichain RWA