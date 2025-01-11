Angel Investor Forum closes $1.2M seed fund

Por staff

Angel Investor Forum, a Fairfield, CT-based firm that invests in Connecticut-based companies and companies located throughout the United States, including women- and minority-owned businesses, announced the initial closing of a new $1.2M seed fund.

Key features of the vehicle include a low fee structure, the absence of carry, and a collaborative process that incorporates the preferences of Fund members in proposing investments and selecting companies for funding. The Fund will remain open until the end of September 2025 for new subscribers. AIF plans to establish a new fund every 12 to 18 months.

With capital contributed by AIF members, the fund will invest in at least eight early-stage companies, each receiving funding ranging from $125K to $150K.

The fund will provide AIF members with access to a carefully curated portfolio of what management believes are high-potential early-stage companies. It is anticipated that these investments will be complemented by co-investments alongside individual contributions made by AIF members. The vehicle will adhere to the same rigorous due diligence and investment analysis processes that AIF members have consistently employed.

It also announced its first investment in Nimbus Power Systems, a Connecticut-based company commercializing an advanced, zero-emission, heavy-duty, fuel cell engine to replace diesel engines and eliminate emissions.

Previous AIF Funds, I to IV, have invested in a diverse range of innovative ventures across various industries, including life sciences, medical devices, SaaS, artificial intelligence, energy, Fintech, real estate, marketing tech, engineering, and consumer products. The Fund intends to continue investing in these same sectors.

Source: VCWire

