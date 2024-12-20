AngelList partners with Bitwave to ease digital asset management for venture funds

20/12/2024

Bitwave, a San Francisco, CA-based provider of an enterprise digital asset finance platform, announced a strategic partnership with AngelList, a San Francisco, CA-based infrastructure company empowering the startup economy.

This collaboration will enhance the delivery of financial reporting capabilities to AngelList’s fund clients, simplifying the tracking, tax reporting, and compliance of digital assets.

With over $124B assets on platform and supporting 85k+ investors, AngelList currently supports over 26K funds and 85K investors, with more than $124B in assets on platform and a customer base spanning across venture capital, private equity, crypto firms, and more within the private market ecosystem.

Bitwave integrates with blockchains, protocols, and other on-chain data sources, syncing directly with internal systems along with leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms like NetSuite, QuickBooks, and Sage. Funds leveraging AngelList’s full service offering gain access to real-time digital asset tracking, automated tax and accounting workflows, and regulatory compliance (GAAP, IFRS) – ensuring efficiency and transparency at every step.

