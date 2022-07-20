Announcing Polygon as the Title Sponsor of this year’s Crypto Fest hybrid edition

Por staff

20/07/2022

Bitcoin Events is excited to announce Polygon as the Title Sponsor of Crypto Fest 2022 hybrid edition. Polygon is a decentralized Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees and without sacrificing on security. Over 20,000 dApps have used the Polygon platform to scale their applications.

Polygon is committed to fostering the growth of Web3 applications by providing the infrastructure needed for Web3.

Shodipo Ayomide, Developer Relations at Polygon says, “We are excited to be joining the 2022 edition of Crypto Fest as the Title Sponsor, and we are looking forward to supporting more conferences like this in South Africa and across Africa as a whole”.

Dalip Tyagi, Developer Relations at Polygon says, “I’m excited about the happenings in Africa and I can’t wait to experience Crypto Fest this September 2022”

Muskan Kalra, Developer Relations at Polygon says, “When I heard about Cryptofest from Ayo, I researched about it and was ultimately impressed, I was sure this is one event in Africa which we cannot miss.

The Crypto Fest has become a popular, annual event. This year it forms part of a Week of Innovation in Cape Town, a collaboration with the SA Innovation Summit, the largest start-up event in Africa, which is taking place in Cape Town from 27-29 September 2022.

On 30 September 2022, more than 2 000 attendees will be joining this event either virtually or in-person in Cape Town, South Africa. Top global speakers will be sharing their insights on trending cryptocurrency, Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Metaverse, Web3, and Decentralised Finance (DeFi) topics.

The Crypto Fest 2022 theme ‘ Don’t Look Up’ is a play on the satire-comedy movie title ‘Don’t Look Up’. Change is coming to the crypto-DeFi-NFT-Web3 space and now is the time to ‘look up’ and notice the changes as well as the opportunities.

The Crypto Fest will ignite hard-hitting conversations, spark critical debates, and host a one-of-a-kind experience on how the crypto-DeFi-NFT-Web3 technologies and communities are altering the worlds of finance, investing, art, music, sport, gaming, entertainment, marketing, governance and more.

Expect a packed day of exciting keynote presentations, a marketplace with a hive of activity at the various booths, NFT art and Metaverse gaming experiences, competitions and give-aways, and top local artist and DJ performances at the after-party. Well-known South African radio personality Kienno Kammies will lead the proceedings as the Master of Ceremonies. All this action will be taking place in Cape Town, ranked one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

A variety of tickets are available, from In-Person General and VIP Tickets to Live-Streaming Tickets for those who prefer to attend virtually.

Bitcoin Events is offering a 40% discount on tickets to the SA Innovation Summit. Use the coupon codes CRYPIP5 for In-Person Tickets and CRYPON20 for Virtual Tickets.

Visit Crypto Fest for more information.