Anyfin raises €30M in Series C funding

22/01/2023

Anyfin, a Stockholm, Sweden-based fintech company that enables consumers to refinance existing loans, raised €30M in Series C funding.

The round, which brings total equity funding to €106m, was led by Northzone, with participation from Accel, EQT Ventures, FinTech Collective, Quadrille Capital, Augmentum FinTech and Citi Ventures.

The company intends to use the funds to accelerate growth of its business across Europe, as well as to strengthen its product suite in existing markets in Europe.

Launched in 2017 by Mikael Hussain (CEO), Sven Perkmann (Co-founder and Chairman), and Filip Polhem (COO), Anyfin provides financial services including simplifying the process of refinancing debt, helping users access fair interest rates on their existing credit. Its proprietary platform enables consumers to refinance existing installments, credit cards, and personal loans within seconds, based on their actual risk profiles.

The company currently operates in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. Since Anyfin’s launch in Germany in March 2021, the company has seen a 15% average monthly growth rate and fivefold growth in 20221. With more than one million app downloads to date, Anyfin has saved its customers a combined €68m, lowering the average user’s loan costs by 50%.

Since 2017, the company has raised closer to €600 million in debt and equity.

