Apple CEO met with Trump administration about tariffs

Por staff

25/04/2025

Apple CEO Tim Cook talked to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the price of iPhones, according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper reported Cook also spoke with additional senior members of Trump’s administration about the tariffs while avoiding public criticism of the president and his policies.

Dating back to his first term in office, The Washington Post stated President Trump appreciated Cook’s efforts to meet with him personally and that those meetings helped pave the way for his pullback on the tariffs based on Cook’s request.

Speculation ran rampant about the possible impact of the tariffs on the cost of new iPhones since they are largely made or assembled in China.

Over the past weekend, the Trump administration agreed to exempt smartphones, computers and a range of other products from the reciprocal tariffs, which brought temporary relief to global suppliers.

A Trump official told the newspaper the administration had not granted “any exemptions” to benefit Apple or any other company.

The official stated the administration’s agenda will build on existing commitments by Apple, Nvidia and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to manufacture more products in the US.

Cook is among a number of high-tech titans that donated to Trump’s inauguration ceremony in January. Axios reported Cook personally donated $1 million.

