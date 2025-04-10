Apple faces a ‘complete disaster’ as an analyst calls it tech’s biggest trade war loser
Apple could be in for an even rougher ride than its Big Tech rivals.
That’s according to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who warned in a note over the weekend that Apple faces particular peril from President Donald Trump’s growing trade war.
“The tariff economic Armageddon unleashed by Trump is a complete disaster for Apple given its massive China production exposure,” Ives said. “In our view, no U.S. tech company is more negatively impacted by these tariffs than Apple with 90% of iPhones produced and assembled in China.”
Wedbush cut its price target on Apple stock from $325 per share to $250 per share. Apple stock was down about 3% in mid-morning trading on Monday to $182 per share, as markets continued to bleed in the aftermath of Trump’s sweeping tariffs on almost every American trading partner. Apple stock is down about 25% so far this year.
“Apple has already announced a $500 billion investment in the U.S. along with Trump in February,” Ives noted. “The reality is it would take 3 years and $30 billion dollars in our estimation to move even 10% of its supply chain from Asia to the U.S. with major disruption in the process.
“For U.S. consumers the reality of a $1,000 iPhone being one of the best made consumer products on the planet would disappear,” he added. “It speaks to our point that if consumers want a $3,500 iPhone we should make them in New Jersey or Texas or another state… The concept of making iPhones in the U.S. is a non-starter in our view at $1,000. Price points would move up so dramatically it’s hard to comprehend and the near-term margin impact on Apple’s gross margins during this tariff war could be mind boggling for this U.S. tech stalwart.”
Source: QZ
