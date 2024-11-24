Apple, Google could face more mobile misfortune

Por staff

24/11/2024

The UK Competition and Markets Authority’s independent inquiry group recommended Apple and Google face a full investigation into their mobile browser policies under powers set to be bestowed on the regulator at the start of 2025, after an initial look at the market uncovered potential issues.

In a report produced following a lengthy probe, the inquiry group provisionally concluded the mobile browser market was not working well for either businesses or consumers, with Apple on the receiving end of most of its criticism.

The majority of concerns raised related to Apple policies which determine how web browsers work on its devices, with claims “rules restrict other competitors from being able to deliver new, innovative features that could benefit consumers”.

It noted comments from rival browser providers stating they were unable to offer a full range of features including faster webpage loading on iPhones.

Other issues raised included app developers complaining they were unable to use “progressive web apps” on iOS, and a provisional finding a revenue-sharing agreement between Apple and Google “significantly reduces their financial incentives to compete in mobile browsers on iOS”.

The group also claimed Apple and Google were able to manipulate how users are presented with browser options, noting the tech giants were able to “manipulate these choices to make their own browsers the clearest or easiest option”.

It provisionally recommended the CMA launch a full investigation into the pair under the Digital Markets Competition and Consumer Act, which extends the regulator’s powers to impose legally binding pro-competition requirements on companies deemed to have strategic market status.

The act has already passed through the legislative process and the new powers are expected to come into force at the CMA in January 2025.

A final decision on the content of the latest report is set to be made in March 2025.

The group’s investigation was undertaken alongside a related assessment of mobile cloud gaming. Following a change in Apple’s policies on the latter, it concluded there was no need for intervention.

See more: Samsung and Google welcome a new era of more seamless, cross-platform messaging

See more: Trump selects Big Tech critic Carr as FCC head

See more: Battery stocks plunge on possible scrapping of U.S. tax credit