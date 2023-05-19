Apple hit with product probe in France

19/05/2023

The Paris public prosecutor opened an investigation into Apple over planned iPhone obsolescence claims in December 2022, after a French campaign group accused the manufacturer of restricting user rights to repair to boost sales.

In a statement, Halte a L’obsolescence Programmee (HOP) revealed it filed a complaint against the iPhone-maker in late 2022 which prompted the probe.

HOP argued Apple aims to sell more equipment by associating unique serial numbers with its smartphones, in turn limiting users’ ability to repair devices with third-party spare parts.

The campaign group stated the business practice, known as serialisation, undermines “the right to repair but also the democratisation of reconditioning” and “development of a circular economy”.

It argued the strategy may force consumers to repair iPhones using Apple’s “expensive” self-repair programme.

In a separate statement detailing the complaint, HOP explained authorities could rule Apple is guilty of deceptive advertising over the self-repair scheme and planned obsolescence of products.

In 2021, Apple also faced a €60 million lawsuit from a European consumer group over product slowdown caused by its serialisation practice.