Apple Reportedly Patenting Several Mobile Gaming Accessories

Por staff

05/05/2022

According to a recent report from Patently Apple, Apple is working on numerous dedicated gaming accessories for mobile devices. In fact, the organization recently filed patents that outlined plans for three attachable gaming controllers that can be used with iPhones and iPads.

The first patent, which was filed in the United States, detailed different gaming controllers that could magnetically attach to an iPad or iPhone. This product line will reportedly come equipped with a foldable carrying case. Based on other patents that were filed in Europe, the first accessory will look like other traditional video game controllers and will attach to the top, bottom, or sides of supported iPhones and iPads. It will also come equipped with a D-Pad for easy control maneuverability.

The second patent features a controller that comes with a D-pad, control buttons, and, even, a secondary display. This display could potentially be used to show in-game information or allow users to message one another.

Apple also reportedly filed a patent for an Xbox-like video game controller accessory that “will wirelessly connect to a mobile device.” This peripheral is expected to be outfitted with four control buttons, two analog sticks, a menu button, and a dedicated slider that allows users to easily switch between gaming modes, phone modes, and messaging modes.

Apple is clearly trying to expand its reach in gaming. Because these products are still in the patent phase, it is hard to know when they will be commercially launched worldwide.

Source: BusinessofEsports