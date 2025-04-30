Apple spurns China, will double India iPhone output

Por staff

30/04/2025

Apple accelerated its pullback from China following a round of tariff hikes by the US, with the iPhone maker planning to assemble all smartphones for the US market in India by end-2026, the Financial Times reported.

The US-based vendor set the ambitious target of assembling all of the more than 60 million iPhones destined for the US in India, the newspaper wrote.

The goal will require India, which started making low-end iPhones in 2017, to more than double its current output.

Canalys senior analyst Sanyam Chaurasia told Mobile World Live a full shift of US production to India within that timeframe is unlikely, although by next year it will move the majority, due to the need for more capacity investment and continued reliance on China-sourced components.

He added increasing capacity can be done by adding lines within that timeframe, but sourcing components from China could be more difficult.

Chaurasia said India accounted for about 21 per cent of global iPhone production in Q1 2025 and is projected to reach 25 per cent to 26 per cent by end-2025.

The remaining 79 per cent came from China.

Apple sells more than 220 million iPhones a year, with the US, China and Europe its largest markets.

The rapid pivot to India was first spotted by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who stated in early April due to fresh tariffs, assembly lines in China for iPhones to be shipped to the US remained halted. He noted this implies Apple plans to make all units for its domestic market exclusively in India starting this year.

