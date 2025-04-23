Apple to sharpen XR focus with new headsets

Por staff

23/04/2025

Apple is gearing up for a renewed push in the extended reality space with reports pointing to two new Vision Pro headset variants in the works, as the tech giant aims to develop AR/VR offerings with wider mainstream appeal.

Bloomberg reported Apple appears to be lining up a two-tiered product approach to stay in the frame, with one headset designed as a lighter and more affordable version of its flagship offering, and another connecting directly to Macs.

The updated flagship model will apparently revise the somewhat bulky design of the original and is expected to be cheaper than the $3,500 price tag of the first version.

However, the news publication noted slashing the price could prove difficult with potential tariffs looming, especially considering that the first-generation Vision Pro is manufactured in China.

The other headset said to be in development is a Vision Pro variant designed to connect directly to a Mac. It will reportedly be used to deliver ultra-low latency for tasks like surgical imaging and flight simulation.

