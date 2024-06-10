Apple WWDC reaction and analysis

Apple’s AI announcements

Apple Intelligence is the new umbrella for multimodal generative AI (genAI) features. The company avoided using the term AI across announcements and instead used “intelligence” as an indicator of genAI features.

Integrating Apple Intelligence across existing apps and the Siri voice assistant will make genAi features more organically available for existing customers. Apple also touted privacy and security. The company’s Private Cloud Compute uses secure Apple Silicon cloud servers to provide secure genAI services without capturing user’s data.

AI personalization is Apple’s strategy. The company is doubling-down on giving users easy to use genAI tools across various apps and services they are already familiar with. They have similarly given the Siri voice assistant wider contextual capabilities so it can tailor responses based on user’s calendars, contacts, map information, and personal preferences.

Industry Impact

Apple reframing genAI functionality within its ecosystem of popular tools and apps allows them to provide deep personalization features that could make genAI customizable, yet also secure. The opportunity is increased engagement within the Apple ecosystem, giving the company a captive audience that might not venture to using other third-party AI tools.

Apple’s advantage is its install base of products, apps, and services which will receive a substantial AI upgrade. The company’s understanding of the consumer technology space and how users interact with their devices gives them an advantage over standalone AI apps and services for which privacy is an afterthought.

Apple Vision Pro and VisionOS

It’s been six months since Apple released its spatial computing and mixed reality headset. Reception has been tepid mostly due to the device’s expensive cost and the dearth of apps and experiences in the platform. Apple hopes to correct this by announcing 2,000 VisionOS apps as well as availability in more countries starting this month, however the high price will continue to be a deterrent for adoption.

