Applications open for $200k TechBridge accelerator programme

Por staff

23/11/2022

African startups solving pressing problems through innovation are invited to apply for the TechBridge accelerator programme, which provides US$200,000 in funding and other support.

TechBridge describes itself as a community of startups, knowledge partners and investors aiming to enable startup growth. It has so far helped over 1,000 entrepreneurs and 100 startups with business development, and invested in numerous early-stage tech ventures.

Its programme offers access to tailored growth support, up to US$200,000 in funding, learning opportunities, and access to the TechBridge hub, community, and support tools and resources.

Applicants must be tech-enabled, post-revenue, have a validated market and product, and generate a positive impact on society. Startups can apply here until December 15.

Source: Disrupt Africa